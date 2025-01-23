Russia under massive drone attack: occupied Crimea and beyond under attack

The rf defense ministry said 49 drones were attacked, allegedly 37 of them were destroyed over the Kursk region, reports UNN.

"Between 19:00 and 22:00 Moscow time, 49 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense means on duty: 37 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Kursk region," the report claims.

Also, the rf states that seven more were sold over the territory of the Bryansk region, four over occupied Crimea and one over the territory of the Belgorod region.

ASTRA reported that the Kursk region was raided by drones.

Supplement

Earlier, local Telegram channels reportedthat there was an explosion over Kursk in rf.