During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.
The President of Ukraine expressed confidence that the new American president will be able to stop the aggression of the terrorist country. Zelenskyy emphasized the impossibility of “zeroing out” Russia's crimes and the need for a just peace.
More than 50 war veterans competed in four sports at the Victory of the Unconquered tournament. The event was held in a family format for the first time with the support of MHP and the Ukrainian Strongman Federation.
Two new military bonds named after Avdiivka and Debaltseve have been added to the Diia app. The bonds have yields of 15.6% and 16.5%, respectively, with maturity dates in 2026 and 2027.
Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 501 fallen soldiers from different areas of the war. Most of the bodies were returned from the Avdiivka sector - 382, there are also bodies from Bakhmut, Maryinka and other frontline areas.
Law enforcers prevented an FSB agent from fleeing to Russia, who was passing information about Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector to the enemy. A 38-year-old resident of Selydove faces life in prison for high treason.
The “I Love the Third Assault” posters featuring women have caused controversy on social media. Some users consider the advertisement sexist, while others point to its effectiveness for the target audience.
The Russian army is concentrating its efforts in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsky sector, creating conditions for an offensive. According to British intelligence, the Russians will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks and are advancing toward the center of Toretsk.
EU diplomat Josep Borrell said that without international support, Ukraine could lose the war in 15 days. He emphasized the importance of continuing assistance so that Ukraine can negotiate with Russia on favorable terms.
British intelligence reports significant destruction in Bakhmut as a result of the Russian offensive and indiscriminate shelling. Schools, train stations, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.
During the three days of mandatory evacuation, 1010 children from 756 families have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of Donetsk Oblast. The evacuation continues, with another 3,723 children to be evacuated from 28 of the most dangerous settlements.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a prayer event on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and the Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus, presented state awards, including the title of Hero of Ukraine, to fallen soldiers and handed over Ukrainian passports to young citizens.
Despite the constant heavy losses, Russia recruits between 25,000 and 30,000 new soldiers every month. The Russian command sends wave after wave of troops against the Ukrainian defense, hoping to overcome it and break through the trench lines.
The Russian occupation forces are using heavy flamethrower systems such as "Solntsepek" in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, due to the lack of success in their attempts to storm the town and trying to destroy it like others.
Another five militants who fought against Ukrainian forces in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were sentenced to 15 years in prison for the assaults on Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Robotyno based on evidence provided by the Security Service of Ukraine.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, at least 350,000 Russian servicemen have been killed or wounded, and 24 Russian vessels have been sunk or damaged in the Black Sea, underscoring the high price that Russia has paid for the imperial ambitions of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Russia has made limited progress in Ukraine due to a lack of weapons for Ukraine, despite ongoing bombing of cities and attempts to open up new fronts.
According to IMI, among the Russian crimes – 11 cases – kidnappings, shelling of TV towers and cyber attacks.
According to British intelligence, Russian troops have made little progress in the Avdiivka-Pokrov direction in the Donetsk region, despite intense shelling and heavy losses.
Russian troops seized about 752 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2024, despite Russia's Defense Minister Andrey Belousov's inflated estimate of 880 square kilometers.
The Security Service detained a Russian informant who spied on the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the battles for Avdiivka, providing intelligence to Russian troops.
Russians continue shelling civilian areas of Chernihiv region: 19 explosions were recorded from alleged shelling with 120-mm mortars, no casualties.
Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline, one third of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy did not advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka.
Although russia has opened a new offensive axis in the Kharkiv region, it continues intense attacks in the Donbas, concentrating its efforts northwest of Avdiivka to divide Ukrainian forces, British intelligence reports.
Russian troops can conduct reconnaissance with the help of drones in the rear areas of Ukraine due to the lack of air defense in Ukraine.
Russia has stepped up its disinformation campaign to discredit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and undermine his legitimacy, according to a recent assessment by U. S. intelligence.
Mykhailo Drapaty, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has replaced Yuriy Galushkin as commander of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group of troops.
The units of the Russian occupation forces were tasked with exerting maximum pressure along the entire front line, especially in the Bakhmut direction, trying to advance along the widest possible front.
Russian occupants are transferring ammunition and manpower from Mariupol to Volnovakha, including at least 23 trawls with tracked vehicles - tanks and infantry fighting vehicles - that are likely to be redeployed to the Volnovakha-Vuhledar-Kurakhove area.
In the Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 9 Russian attacks in the morning, fighting defensive battles to deter the enemy offensive and destroy the occupiers.