We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11888 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20736 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60002 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205833 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118356 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384690 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305927 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212996 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243830 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254907 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125059 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205850 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251062 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305937 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 128 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11749 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40218 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68421 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54385 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Avdiivka

General Staff on the situation at the front: the occupiers carried out 69 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction

During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.

War • April 2, 07:58 PM • 8882 views

Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine and the United States can force Russia to a just peace

The President of Ukraine expressed confidence that the new American president will be able to stop the aggression of the terrorist country. Zelenskyy emphasized the impossibility of “zeroing out” Russia's crimes and the need for a just peace.

Society • December 31, 10:00 PM • 25771 views

“Victory of the Unconquered": Ukraine's Strongman Team Cup among veterans in a family format was held in Kaniv

More than 50 war veterans competed in four sports at the Victory of the Unconquered tournament. The event was held in a family format for the first time with the support of MHP and the Ukrainian Strongman Federation.

Society • December 23, 02:17 PM • 24611 views

New military bonds appeared in Diia - “Avdiivka” and “Debaltseve”

Two new military bonds named after Avdiivka and Debaltseve have been added to the Diia app. The bonds have yields of 15.6% and 16.5%, respectively, with maturity dates in 2026 and 2027.

War • October 23, 12:06 PM • 17480 views

Ukraine returns 501 fallen soldiers

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 501 fallen soldiers from different areas of the war. Most of the bodies were returned from the Avdiivka sector - 382, there are also bodies from Bakhmut, Maryinka and other frontline areas.

War • October 18, 12:27 PM • 28230 views

Trying to escape from Ukraine: FSB agent who helped the enemy to attack Pokrovsk detained

Law enforcers prevented an FSB agent from fleeing to Russia, who was passing information about Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector to the enemy. A 38-year-old resident of Selydove faces life in prison for high treason.

War • October 16, 07:52 AM • 14750 views

Is a woman a trophy? The Third Assault Brigade's advertisement caused outrage in social media

The “I Love the Third Assault” posters featuring women have caused controversy on social media. Some users consider the advertisement sexist, while others point to its effectiveness for the target audience.

Society • October 12, 02:19 PM • 51921 views

British intelligence: Russian army continues to create conditions for an offensive on Pokrovsk, will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks

The Russian army is concentrating its efforts in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsky sector, creating conditions for an offensive. According to British intelligence, the Russians will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks and are advancing toward the center of Toretsk.

War • October 11, 02:29 PM • 15472 views

Borrell: If allies refuse to support Ukraine, Russia will end the war in 15 days

EU diplomat Josep Borrell said that without international support, Ukraine could lose the war in 15 days. He emphasized the importance of continuing assistance so that Ukraine can negotiate with Russia on favorable terms.

War • October 7, 01:16 PM • 15935 views

British intelligence shows the scale of destruction in Bakhmut

British intelligence reports significant destruction in Bakhmut as a result of the Russian offensive and indiscriminate shelling. Schools, train stations, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Society • August 11, 04:56 PM • 52850 views

1010 children evacuated in Donetsk region, 3723 more to go

During the three days of mandatory evacuation, 1010 children from 756 families have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of Donetsk Oblast. The evacuation continues, with another 3,723 children to be evacuated from 28 of the most dangerous settlements.

Society • August 8, 10:36 AM • 30061 views

On Statehood Day, Zelensky awarded the military and handed over passports to young citizens

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a prayer event on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and the Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus, presented state awards, including the title of Hero of Ukraine, to fallen soldiers and handed over Ukrainian passports to young citizens.

Society • July 15, 10:59 AM • 23481 views

Russia recruits up to 30,000 new fighters every month - NYT

Despite the constant heavy losses, Russia recruits between 25,000 and 30,000 new soldiers every month. The Russian command sends wave after wave of troops against the Ukrainian defense, hoping to overcome it and break through the trench lines.

War • June 29, 10:41 AM • 34268 views

"Russian practice is unchanged": Voloshin explains why the occupiers destroy Chasiv Yar with "Solntsepyoks"

The Russian occupation forces are using heavy flamethrower systems such as "Solntsepek" in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, due to the lack of success in their attempts to storm the town and trying to destroy it like others.

War • June 28, 12:37 PM • 22428 views

Five more militants sentenced to 15 years in prison for storming Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Robotyne

Another five militants who fought against Ukrainian forces in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were sentenced to 15 years in prison for the assaults on Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Robotyno based on evidence provided by the Security Service of Ukraine.

War • June 27, 02:06 PM • 24805 views

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine are already 350 thousand killed or wounded, 24 ships - Austin

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, at least 350,000 Russian servicemen have been killed or wounded, and 24 Russian vessels have been sunk or damaged in the Black Sea, underscoring the high price that Russia has paid for the imperial ambitions of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

War • June 13, 12:36 PM • 23426 views

Bloomberg: Russia has made limited progress amid Ukraine's weapons shortage

Russia has made limited progress in Ukraine due to a lack of weapons for Ukraine, despite ongoing bombing of cities and attempts to open up new fronts.

War • June 9, 02:53 AM • 72630 views

16 cases of violations of freedom of speech recorded in Ukraine in May - IMI

According to IMI, among the Russian crimes – 11 cases – kidnappings, shelling of TV towers and cyber attacks.

Society • June 6, 02:21 PM • 20040 views

Russian troops suffer significant losses in Donbas , their success is insignificant-British intelligence

According to British intelligence, Russian troops have made little progress in the Avdiivka-Pokrov direction in the Donetsk region, despite intense shelling and heavy losses.

War • June 4, 11:32 AM • 14446 views

ISW: the Russian army has occupied 752 square kilometers since the beginning of the year

Russian troops seized about 752 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2024, despite Russia's Defense Minister Andrey Belousov's inflated estimate of 880 square kilometers.

War • June 1, 03:39 AM • 31252 views

Helped Russian troops capture Avdiivka: Russian informant detained

The Security Service detained a Russian informant who spied on the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the battles for Avdiivka, providing intelligence to Russian troops.

War • May 31, 07:33 AM • 28608 views

Russians continue shelling Chernihiv region: 19 explosions recorded

Russians continue shelling civilian areas of Chernihiv region: 19 explosions were recorded from alleged shelling with 120-mm mortars, no casualties.

Society • May 23, 06:59 AM • 22601 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces actively attack at Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, no advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka - NGU

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline, one third of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy did not advance in Kharkiv region and near Avdiivka.

War • May 23, 06:21 AM • 15306 views

Although russia has opened a new axis in Kharkiv region, it continues intensive offensive in Donbas - British intelligence

Although russia has opened a new offensive axis in the Kharkiv region, it continues intense attacks in the Donbas, concentrating its efforts northwest of Avdiivka to divide Ukrainian forces, British intelligence reports.

War • May 21, 12:00 PM • 18734 views

ISW: Enemy reconnaissance UAVs can fly deep into Ukrainian rear

Russian troops can conduct reconnaissance with the help of drones in the rear areas of Ukraine due to the lack of air defense in Ukraine.

War • May 17, 06:22 AM • 88170 views

Russia intensifies disinformation campaign against Zelensky - US intelligence

Russia has stepped up its disinformation campaign to discredit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and undermine his legitimacy, according to a recent assessment by U. S. intelligence.

War • May 15, 10:25 PM • 28615 views

Amid the Russian offensive, the commander of the "Kharkiv" group of troops has been replaced

Mykhailo Drapaty, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has replaced Yuriy Galushkin as commander of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group of troops.

War • May 13, 12:49 PM • 23455 views

Nazarenko: Occupants have been tasked with maximum pressure along the entire frontline

The units of the Russian occupation forces were tasked with exerting maximum pressure along the entire front line, especially in the Bakhmut direction, trying to advance along the widest possible front.

War • May 12, 06:51 AM • 77518 views

Movement of Russian trucks with ammunition towards Volnovakha spotted in Mariupol

Russian occupants are transferring ammunition and manpower from Mariupol to Volnovakha, including at least 23 trawls with tracked vehicles - tanks and infantry fighting vehicles - that are likely to be redeployed to the Volnovakha-Vuhledar-Kurakhove area.

War • May 11, 09:39 AM • 52329 views

Voloshyn: Defense forces fire at occupants in Kharkiv region, defensive battles continue

In the Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 9 Russian attacks in the morning, fighting defensive battles to deter the enemy offensive and destroy the occupiers.

War • May 11, 09:06 AM • 43154 views