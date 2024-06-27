Five more militants sentenced to 15 years in prison for storming Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Robotyne
Kyiv • UNN
Another five militants who fought against Ukrainian forces in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were sentenced to 15 years in prison for the assaults on Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Robotyno based on evidence provided by the Security Service of Ukraine.
Thanks to the Security Service's evidence base, five more traitors who fought against the Defense Forces in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia received real prison terms. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Ukrainian defenders captured four militants during firefights in the areas of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. One more was detained in combat near Robotyn,
Details
One of the convicts is a resident of temporarily occupied Donetsk. In 2015, he joined the Russian-controlled "people's militia of the Donetsk People's Republic" and fought against the ATO forces in eastern Ukraine. After the outbreak of full-scale war, the militant was "transferred" to a sniper unit of the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. As a member of this unit, the traitor was conducting precision fire at the firing positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdiivka.
Another criminal is a resident of Crimea who was serving a sentence for serious crimes in prison. There, he voluntarily joined the occupation units of Storm-V. After a short training on the training grounds of the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, he was appointed a rifleman of the racist assault unit and sent in the direction of Robotyno.
The other convicts include a flamethrower and two shooters of the enemy groups "Vostok" and "Kalmius" who fought against the Defense Forces in the areas of Olenivka and Volnovakha.
Based on the evidence of the SBU investigators, the court found the militants guilty under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- ч. 1 Art. 258-3 (participation in a terrorist organization);
- ч. 2, Art. 260 (participation in the activities of an armed group not provided for by law);
- paras. 1, 2 Art. 111 (high treason);
- ч. 7 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration).
Recall
