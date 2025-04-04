Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar. According to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers killed the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers after capturing them.
Russian troops launched a massive assault in the direction of Levadne after capturing Vuhledar, cutting into the Ukrainian defense. The commanding heights remain under the control of Ukrainian forces.
Two children were killed in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in several settlements of the region.
Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 501 fallen soldiers from different areas of the war. Most of the bodies were returned from the Avdiivka sector - 382, there are also bodies from Bakhmut, Maryinka and other frontline areas.
Over the last day, 210 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 62 air strikes and over 4060 attacks, losing 1530 people.
The General Staff reports 191 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy launched 90 attacks.
A representative of the 24th Brigade reported on the critical situation in the Chasovyi Yar area. The enemy conducts 3-4 assaults daily, using artillery, drones and aircraft, destroying the city with CABs and unguided missiles.
DeepState reports on the enemy's advance near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and other localities.
The Russian military is massively using illegally obtained Starlink terminals to improve coordination of attacks on Ukrainian positions. This has helped the Russian military to narrow the technological gap.
The Russian army is concentrating its efforts in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsky sector, creating conditions for an offensive. According to British intelligence, the Russians will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks and are advancing toward the center of Toretsk.
A spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces said that Russia is preparing for new attacks in southern Ukraine. The enemy is deploying troops and conducting reconnaissance to take control of logistics routes in Zaporizhzhya region.
The 123rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is conducting an internal investigation into the death of the commander of the 186th Battalion, Ihor Hryb. The journalist reported that the commander committed suicide after the battalion retreated from Vuhledar.
The UK Ministry of Defense reports that after Vuhledar, Russian troops may target Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia region.
According to the air force, the 155th and 40th brigades of the rf marines may have lost up to 40% of their personnel in the assault on Ugledar. Total losses are estimated at 2,100, including dead, wounded and missing.
The President of Ukraine said that the Kursk operation adds motivation for partners to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia. Zelensky met with the military in Sumy region who are fighting in Kursk.
President Zelenskyy commented on the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Vuhledar, emphasizing the priority of saving the lives of the military. He emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons to strengthen its defense.
Defense forces withdrew from Vuhledar to minimize losses. A spokesman for the 72nd Brigade said that further holding the city would have been critically difficult for Ukrainian units.
President Zelenskyy spoke with Chief Commander Syrskyy about the difficult situation in Donetsk region. He thanked the military for their resilience and emphasized the need for more pressure on Russia from partners.
The enemy sent reserves for flanking attacks on Vuhledar, exhausting the Ukrainian defense. The command allowed units to withdraw from the city to save personnel and equipment.
The military of the 72nd Brigade denied the complete capture of Vuhledar. They reported that part of the city is still under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, although the larger area is occupied by enemy forces.
The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is difficult. According to him, Russian losses are about 1,000 killed or wounded every day, in addition to 500,000 total losses.
Active fighting continues in Vuhledar, Donetsk region, and the situation remains difficult. Russians are trying to create the impression that they have captured the city, but the fighting continues and the delivery of humanitarian aid is difficult.
There were 189 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 43 enemy attacks.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 80 combat engagements per day. Ukrainian defenders are repelling the occupiers' attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and other directions, and the enemy is using air power.
Over the last day, 153 combat engagements took place, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. Russians conducted 88 air strikes and over 4,400 attacks, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks.
Over the last day, there were 136 combat engagements, most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Russia conducted 70 air strikes, used 628 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,300 times.
Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Today, about 20 localities were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.
Ivan Vinnik thanked his comrades for their joint work after he was dismissed from the post of commander of the 72nd Brigade. Earlier, it was reported that he was appointed to a higher position to share his combat experience.
The General Staff reports 136 combat engagements per day. The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts.
The occupants carried out 66 attacks in different directions, most actively in Pokrovske. The enemy is using aviation and artillery in an attempt to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory.