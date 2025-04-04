$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15530 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28268 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64600 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213537 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122464 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391720 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310600 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213722 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Ombudsman appeals to the UN over the shooting of prisoners of war near Vuhledar

Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar. According to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers killed the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers after capturing them.

War • November 22, 05:47 PM • 25973 views

After capturing Vuhledar, Russia conducted massive assault operations and had partial success - Southern Defense Forces

Russian troops launched a massive assault in the direction of Levadne after capturing Vuhledar, cutting into the Ukrainian defense. The commanding heights remain under the control of Ukrainian forces.

War • October 27, 10:32 AM • 20567 views

Russian army kills two children and a woman in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region

Two children were killed in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in several settlements of the region.

War • October 22, 08:10 AM • 30223 views

Ukraine returns 501 fallen soldiers

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 501 fallen soldiers from different areas of the war. Most of the bodies were returned from the Avdiivka sector - 382, there are also bodies from Bakhmut, Maryinka and other frontline areas.

War • October 18, 12:27 PM • 28230 views

More than 200 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Over the last day, 210 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 62 air strikes and over 4060 attacks, losing 1530 people.

War • October 18, 05:31 AM • 19927 views

The number of combat engagements along the frontline increased to 191, the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

The General Staff reports 191 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy launched 90 attacks.

War • October 17, 08:55 PM • 22706 views

Situation in Chasovyi Yar area is critically difficult - 24th Brigade press service representative

A representative of the 24th Brigade reported on the critical situation in the Chasovyi Yar area. The enemy conducts 3-4 assaults daily, using artillery, drones and aircraft, destroying the city with CABs and unguided missiles.

War • October 14, 06:48 AM • 17015 views

The enemy has advanced on several fronts - DeepState

DeepState reports on the enemy's advance near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and other localities.

War • October 14, 12:13 AM • 60182 views

Illegal Starlink terminals help Russia in its war against Ukraine - The Washington Post

The Russian military is massively using illegally obtained Starlink terminals to improve coordination of attacks on Ukrainian positions. This has helped the Russian military to narrow the technological gap.

War • October 12, 11:22 PM • 44106 views

British intelligence: Russian army continues to create conditions for an offensive on Pokrovsk, will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks

The Russian army is concentrating its efforts in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsky sector, creating conditions for an offensive. According to British intelligence, the Russians will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks and are advancing toward the center of Toretsk.

War • October 11, 02:29 PM • 15472 views

Russian Federation prepares new assault groups near Orikhove and Robotyn - Southern Defense Forces spokesman

A spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces said that Russia is preparing for new attacks in southern Ukraine. The enemy is deploying troops and conducting reconnaissance to take control of logistics routes in Zaporizhzhya region.

War • October 5, 01:45 PM • 21281 views

Death of Hryb's 186th battalion commander: internal investigation underway

The 123rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is conducting an internal investigation into the death of the commander of the 186th Battalion, Ihor Hryb. The journalist reported that the commander committed suicide after the battalion retreated from Vuhledar.

War • October 5, 12:41 PM • 31767 views

British intelligence names likely target of Russians after Vuhledar

The UK Ministry of Defense reports that after Vuhledar, Russian troops may target Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia region.

War • October 5, 09:45 AM • 19334 views

Marines' disaster: media announced rf losses in Ugledar

According to the air force, the 155th and 40th brigades of the rf marines may have lost up to 40% of their personnel in the assault on Ugledar. Total losses are estimated at 2,100, including dead, wounded and missing.

War • October 4, 05:27 PM • 19463 views

It adds motivation for partners to be more decisive and put pressure on Russia: Zelensky on the Kursk operation

The President of Ukraine said that the Kursk operation adds motivation for partners to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia. Zelensky met with the military in Sumy region who are fighting in Kursk.

War • October 4, 03:59 PM • 19073 views

Zelenskyy on the Armed Forces' withdrawal from Vuhledar: soldiers' lives are more important than any construction

President Zelenskyy commented on the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Vuhledar, emphasizing the priority of saving the lives of the military. He emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons to strengthen its defense.

War • October 3, 01:30 PM • 14957 views

The 72nd Brigade is withdrawing from Vuhledar: “It would have been critically difficult to hold the town any longer”

Defense forces withdrew from Vuhledar to minimize losses. A spokesman for the 72nd Brigade said that further holding the city would have been critically difficult for Ukrainian units.

War • October 3, 09:55 AM • 13439 views

I spoke with the Chief of the Main Command several times today. First of all, about Donetsk region - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy spoke with Chief Commander Syrskyy about the difficult situation in Donetsk region. He thanked the military for their resilience and emphasized the need for more pressure on Russia from partners.

War • October 2, 05:39 PM • 17187 views

Higher command authorizes withdrawal of units from Vuhledar - OSG “Khortytsia”

The enemy sent reserves for flanking attacks on Vuhledar, exhausting the Ukrainian defense. The command allowed units to withdraw from the city to save personnel and equipment.

War • October 2, 09:57 AM • 13846 views

72nd Brigade denies complete capture of Vuhledar by occupants - media

The military of the 72nd Brigade denied the complete capture of Vuhledar. They reported that part of the city is still under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, although the larger area is occupied by enemy forces.

War • October 1, 07:31 PM • 42797 views

Rutte: The situation on the battlefield is complicated, but Russian losses are about 1 thousand killed or wounded per day

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is difficult. According to him, Russian losses are about 1,000 killed or wounded every day, in addition to 500,000 total losses.

War • October 1, 03:09 PM • 16998 views

Active fighting continues in Vuhledar, situation is difficult - Head of the Center for Legal Aid

Active fighting continues in Vuhledar, Donetsk region, and the situation remains difficult. Russians are trying to create the impression that they have captured the city, but the fighting continues and the delivery of humanitarian aid is difficult.

War • October 1, 11:46 AM • 14727 views

General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, most tense situation in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 189 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 43 enemy attacks.

War • October 1, 05:29 AM • 16626 views

Situation at the front remains tense: 80 combat engagements in 24 hours

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 80 combat engagements per day. Ukrainian defenders are repelling the occupiers' attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and other directions, and the enemy is using air power.

War • September 30, 03:09 PM • 16322 views

Ukraine's General Staff: 153 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, the most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Over the last day, 153 combat engagements took place, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. Russians conducted 88 air strikes and over 4,400 attacks, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks.

War • September 30, 05:56 AM • 19427 views

136 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, there were 136 combat engagements, most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Russia conducted 70 air strikes, used 628 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,300 times.

War • September 29, 08:02 PM • 41897 views

General Staff: 68 combat engagements took place over the last day, occupants are actively attacking in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Today, about 20 localities were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

War • September 29, 02:05 PM • 45912 views

Brigade commander of 72nd Brigade defending Vuhledar released: what is known

Ivan Vinnik thanked his comrades for their joint work after he was dismissed from the post of commander of the 72nd Brigade. Earlier, it was reported that he was appointed to a higher position to share his combat experience.

War • September 29, 08:58 AM • 56859 views

Ukrainian General Staff: 136 combat engagements took place in the frontline, situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense

The General Staff reports 136 combat engagements per day. The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts.

War • September 28, 08:31 PM • 21947 views

Occupants continue to exert pressure in the Pokrovsk sector, where a third of all russian attacks take place

The occupants carried out 66 attacks in different directions, most actively in Pokrovske. The enemy is using aviation and artillery in an attempt to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory.

War • September 28, 02:58 PM • 29594 views