08:08 AM • 2858 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 4486 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 13026 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 15145 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 49432 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 60559 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 43471 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 45420 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 42785 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 78353 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
"Claps" in Vladivostok: sources reported on a special operation by the DIU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a special operation in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation, where explosions occurred on the territory of military unit of the 155th Marine Brigade. Reportedly, there are dead and wounded among the occupiers who distinguished themselves by cruelty against civilians and Ukrainian prisoners.

"Claps" in Vladivostok: sources reported on a special operation by the DIU

The Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a special operation in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation. Explosions occurred in Vladivostok on the territory of military unit of the 155th Marine Brigade, known for its brutality against civilians and Ukrainian prisoners. Preliminarily, there are dead and wounded among the occupiers, UNN reports with reference to sources.

Details

As the interlocutor of UNN reported, "the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a special operation on the territory of the Russian Federation, in the area of the settlement of Shchitova in Primorsky Krai."

There, as reported, "the 47th separate airborne assault battalion of the 155th separate guards marine brigade is stationed, which participated in hostilities near Kyiv, Vuhledar, in Mariupol, and in the Kursk and Pokrovsk directions." It is noted that the Russian 155th brigade was distinguished by particular cruelty towards the local population and the execution of Ukrainian prisoners.

"At 9 o'clock in the morning local time, a powerful explosion occurred in the parking lot of the military unit, and then another one... As a result of the morning HURkot in Vladivostok, there are reports of dead and wounded occupiers. According to eyewitnesses, many ambulances are present at the scene," the interlocutor noted.

According to Russian public pages, many vehicles and special services employees arrived at the scene of the explosions, and even a helicopter was raised. The area near administrative buildings and parking lots was cordoned off at the entrance to the village of Shchitova. Traffic in the area was partially blocked, law enforcement officers are checking all cars. The cause of the explosions is allegedly called "an incident with gas equipment."

"We are waiting for the appearance of obituaries in the media and public pages of Vladivostok," the source in the HUR concluded. They remind that responsibility will catch up with every occupier who committed war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia16.09.25, 10:46 • 4522 views

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ugledar
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv