The Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a special operation in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation. Explosions occurred in Vladivostok on the territory of military unit of the 155th Marine Brigade, known for its brutality against civilians and Ukrainian prisoners. Preliminarily, there are dead and wounded among the occupiers, UNN reports with reference to sources.

Details

As the interlocutor of UNN reported, "the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a special operation on the territory of the Russian Federation, in the area of the settlement of Shchitova in Primorsky Krai."

There, as reported, "the 47th separate airborne assault battalion of the 155th separate guards marine brigade is stationed, which participated in hostilities near Kyiv, Vuhledar, in Mariupol, and in the Kursk and Pokrovsk directions." It is noted that the Russian 155th brigade was distinguished by particular cruelty towards the local population and the execution of Ukrainian prisoners.

"At 9 o'clock in the morning local time, a powerful explosion occurred in the parking lot of the military unit, and then another one... As a result of the morning HURkot in Vladivostok, there are reports of dead and wounded occupiers. According to eyewitnesses, many ambulances are present at the scene," the interlocutor noted.

According to Russian public pages, many vehicles and special services employees arrived at the scene of the explosions, and even a helicopter was raised. The area near administrative buildings and parking lots was cordoned off at the entrance to the village of Shchitova. Traffic in the area was partially blocked, law enforcement officers are checking all cars. The cause of the explosions is allegedly called "an incident with gas equipment."

"We are waiting for the appearance of obituaries in the media and public pages of Vladivostok," the source in the HUR concluded. They remind that responsibility will catch up with every occupier who committed war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

