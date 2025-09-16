General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, UNN writes.

On the night of September 16, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov region of the Russian Federation). Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the facility. - reported the General Staff.

The results of the damage, as indicated, are being clarified.

It is noted that the Saratov Oil Refinery specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, as well as various grades of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, etc. In total - more than 20 types of petroleum products. The processing volume in 2023 amounted to 4.8 million tons. "The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the General Staff indicated.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are consistently taking measures aimed at undermining the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation, in particular its ability to provide the occupation forces with fuel, ammunition and weapons, as well as to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

