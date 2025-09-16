General Staff confirms hit on occupiers' command posts in Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of Russian troop command posts in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast on September 8, namely, enemy personnel, including commanders, UNN reports.

The defeat of enemy personnel, including commanders, has been confirmed. We remind you that on September 8, 2025, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted complex fire damage on Russian troop command posts in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. - reported the General Staff, clarifying the results of strikes on the command posts of the Russian occupiers.

According to the General Staff, the forces and means of missile troops and artillery, Air Forces, and unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, hit the command posts of the "Center" group of troops (forces) and the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces' ground forces. "These are the enemy's military formations operating in the Pokrovsk direction," the report says.

As noted, before this, on August 28, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country, Andriy Belousov, visited the command posts of Russian troops in this direction. "Soon after his visit, the specified locations of the occupation army's command were successfully hit," the General Staff stated.

"Strikes on these military targets significantly disrupt the command and control of units and subunits of the Russian Armed Forces. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deliver precise strikes on the aggressor's facilities to force the Russian Federation to stop the aggressive war. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

