Quarter of the battles on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

A quarter of the 208 battles on the front line yesterday occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 16, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 208 combat engagements were recorded yesterday - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile attack with two missiles and 69 air strikes, dropping 130 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4,795 shellings, 130 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,865 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, a command post and an artillery piece of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place. The enemy launched one missile and 5 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 14 guided bombs, carried out 155 shellings, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 20 combat engagements took place yesterday near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarnyi, Otradne and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, 11 enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. They tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Serednie, Stavky and near Hrekivka, Derylove, Shandryholove, Kolodiazy, Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and towards the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Mykolaivka, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka and in the direction of Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and towards Zoloty Kolodiaz, Vilne, Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 34 enemy attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Shevchenko, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Ternove, Novoivanivka and in the direction of Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Sichneve, Olhivske, Poltavka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice, in the area of Kamianske and in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers.

