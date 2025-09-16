$41.280.03
September 15, 05:38 PM • 32630 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 43511 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 32088 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 36312 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 36760 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 66285 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 40609 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 34106 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37494 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 60380 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

On September 15, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 26 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.09.25 amount to 1,096,430 personnel.

Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

On September 15, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.09.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1096430 (+910) people eliminated  
    • tanks ‒  11184 (0)  
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23274 (+5)  
        • artillery systems ‒  32810 (+26)  
          • MLRS ‒  1490 (+2)  
            • air defense systems ‒  1217 (0)  
              • aircraft ‒  422 (0)  
                • helicopters ‒  341 (0)  
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  59719 (+310)  
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3718 (0)  
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)  
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)  
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  61770 (+72)  
                            • special equipment ‒  3965 (0)  

                              The data is being updated.

                              Russian oil refinery halted operation of key unit after drone attack - Reuters16.09.25, 07:02 • 914 views

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine