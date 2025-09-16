Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

On September 15, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 26 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.09.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1096430 (+910) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11184 (0)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23274 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 32810 (+26)

MLRS ‒ 1490 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1217 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 341 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 59719 (+310)

cruise missiles ‒ 3718 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 61770 (+72)

special equipment ‒ 3965 (0)

The data is being updated.

