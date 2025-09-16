$41.280.03
September 15, 05:38 PM • 30179 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 40628 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 30713 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 34990 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 35781 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 65243 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 40126 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33992 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37390 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 60189 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Russian oil refinery halted operation of key unit after drone attack - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, Russia. A key unit, which provides up to 40% of the plant's capacity, was damaged. The plant will operate at only 75% of its nominal capacity.

Russian oil refinery halted operation of key unit after drone attack - Reuters

One of Russia's leading oil refineries in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, was forced to shut down a key unit after a drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The enterprise in question is "Kirishinefteorgsintez" of the "Surgutneftegaz" company, which processes about 20 million tons of oil per year. According to sources, the drone strike caused a fire and damaged equipment, including a furnace in one of the units. Maintenance could take about a month.

The plant is trying to compensate for the losses by increasing the load on other units, but will operate at only 75% of its capacity.

It is worth noting that last year, the plant processed 17.5 million tons of oil, which accounts for 6.6% of the total oil refining volume in Russia. It produces gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and bitumen.

Recall

On the night of September 12, the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered one of the largest drone attacks, with more than 30 UAVs destroyed.

The Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa was attacked by GUR drones, causing powerful explosions and a fire - source13.09.25, 19:07 • 7502 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineEconomy
Reuters