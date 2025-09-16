Russian oil refinery halted operation of key unit after drone attack - Reuters

One of Russia's leading oil refineries in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, was forced to shut down a key unit after a drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The enterprise in question is "Kirishinefteorgsintez" of the "Surgutneftegaz" company, which processes about 20 million tons of oil per year. According to sources, the drone strike caused a fire and damaged equipment, including a furnace in one of the units. Maintenance could take about a month.

The plant is trying to compensate for the losses by increasing the load on other units, but will operate at only 75% of its capacity.

It is worth noting that last year, the plant processed 17.5 million tons of oil, which accounts for 6.6% of the total oil refining volume in Russia. It produces gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and bitumen.

Recall

On the night of September 12, the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered one of the largest drone attacks, with more than 30 UAVs destroyed.

