The Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa was attacked by GUR drones, causing powerful explosions and a fire - source

The Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa, Russia, was attacked as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate. This was reported to UNN by an intelligence source.

On September 12, as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan, was attacked. - the report says.

According to sources in the GUR, after the kamikaze drones hit the facility, powerful explosions occurred and a large-scale fire broke out.

According to preliminary data, the vacuum column for primary oil refining, in particular, suffered significant damage as a result of the explosions.

Local residents reported on social media about drones flying over the city, followed by explosions and a fire at the refinery. A "UAV threat" regime was introduced in the republic, Ufa airport suspended operations, and mobile internet was disconnected in the city itself.

The final consequences of the operation are currently being clarified.

In Ufa, Russia, a drone hit the Novoufimsky oil refinery.