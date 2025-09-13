The Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa was attacked by GUR drones, causing powerful explosions and a fire - source

$41.310.10
02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
G7 finance ministers discussed increasing economic pressure on RussiaSeptember 13, 07:15 AM • 5120 views
US to sanction companies from countries supplying goods to Russia's military-industrial complexSeptember 13, 08:37 AM • 12127 views
Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspectsPhotoSeptember 13, 09:28 AM • 11490 views
China warns UK and US over warships passing through Taiwan Strait12:17 PM • 4698 views
Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in RussiaPhotoVideo01:04 PM • 4590 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 23875 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 25426 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 27529 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 47257 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 26106 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Tusk
Serhiy Marchenko
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
China
United States
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideo02:46 PM • 1412 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 52617 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 43082 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 90856 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 51556 views
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136

The Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa was attacked by GUR drones, causing powerful explosions and a fire - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

As a result of the GUR operation on September 12, the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa, Bashkortostan, was attacked. After the drones hit, powerful explosions occurred and a large-scale fire broke out, significantly damaging the vacuum column for primary oil refining.

The Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa was attacked by GUR drones, causing powerful explosions and a fire - source

The Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa, Russia, was attacked as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate. This was reported to UNN by an intelligence source.

On September 12, as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan, was attacked.

- the report says.

According to sources in the GUR, after the kamikaze drones hit the facility, powerful explosions occurred and a large-scale fire broke out.

According to preliminary data, the vacuum column for primary oil refining, in particular, suffered significant damage as a result of the explosions.

Let's add

Local residents reported on social media about drones flying over the city, followed by explosions and a fire at the refinery. A "UAV threat" regime was introduced in the republic, Ufa airport suspended operations, and mobile internet was disconnected in the city itself.

The final consequences of the operation are currently being clarified.

Recall

In Ufa, Russia, a drone hit the Novoufimsky oil refinery.

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine