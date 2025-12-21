Minus 1130 soldiers and 116 UAVs: General Staff clarifies enemy losses for the day
Kyiv • UNN
On December 20, Russian troops lost 1130 soldiers and 116 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.12.25 amount to 1,196,740 people.
On December 20, Russian troops lost 1,130 soldiers and 116 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.12.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,196,740 (+1,130) killed
- tanks ‒ 11,435 (+2)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,770 (+1)
- artillery systems ‒ 35,298 (+11)
- MLRS ‒ 1,575 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,263 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 432 (+1)
- helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 92,604 (+116)
- cruise missiles ‒ 4,073 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 2 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 70,789 (+68)
- special equipment ‒ 4,029 (+1)
The data is being updated.
Recall
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia has increased its troops to 710,000 people for a strategic offensive in Ukraine.
