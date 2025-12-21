Minus 1130 soldiers and 116 UAVs: General Staff clarifies enemy losses for the day

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
December 20, 05:28 PM • 14891 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 32700 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 34617 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 25640 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 24998 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 30111 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 33740 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26038 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25210 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20506 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.5m/s
89%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sweden to provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget supportDecember 20, 07:58 PM • 4286 views
Orban compared Kaja Kallas to Hitler and NapoleonDecember 20, 09:00 PM • 10119 views
Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligenceDecember 20, 09:31 PM • 4092 views
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in MiamiVideo01:11 AM • 8498 views
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe01:44 AM • 5662 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 20321 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 34605 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 90889 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 64754 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 72838 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 7268 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 10237 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime MinisterDecember 20, 04:09 PM • 25436 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 21917 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 35261 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
The New York Times
The Guardian

Minus 1130 soldiers and 116 UAVs: General Staff clarifies enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

On December 20, Russian troops lost 1130 soldiers and 116 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.12.25 amount to 1,196,740 people.

Minus 1130 soldiers and 116 UAVs: General Staff clarifies enemy losses for the day

On December 20, Russian troops lost 1,130 soldiers and 116 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.12.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,196,740 (+1,130) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,435 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,770 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 35,298 (+11)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,575 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,263 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 432 (+1)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 92,604 (+116)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4,073 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 70,789 (+68)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4,029 (+1)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia has increased its troops to 710,000 people for a strategic offensive in Ukraine.

                              NSDC CCD: Putin's statements demonstrate that Russia is not interested in a real peaceful settlement of the war19.12.25, 14:21 • 3288 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine