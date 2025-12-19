NSDC CCD: Putin's statements demonstrate that Russia is not interested in a real peaceful settlement of the war

The rhetoric of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin shows that the Kremlin is not looking for a compromise: Russia continues to stall for time and shift responsibility for the lack of peace to Ukraine, reported the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council on Friday, writes UNN.

Vladimir Putin's statements during the "direct line" once again demonstrate: Russia is not interested in a real peaceful settlement of the war - analyzed Putin's latest speech at the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

As noted by the CCD, "although Putin declares 'readiness for dialogue,' he immediately links it to the conditions announced in the summer of 2024, which are unacceptable for Ukraine."

"In parallel, the Kremlin is again broadcasting military rhetoric. Putin meticulously lists alleged 'successes' of Russian troops, announces the capture of settlements, 'encirclement' of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, and promises further advance. Against this background, statements about 'Ukraine's lack of readiness' to discuss peace sound cynical," the CCD pointed out.

"It is Ukraine that consistently declares openness to various negotiation formats, works with partners on the parameters of a future peaceful settlement, and insists on international law as the basis for any agreements," the CCD emphasized.

Putin's rhetoric shows that the Kremlin is not looking for a compromise. Russia continues to stall for time and shift responsibility for the lack of peace to Ukraine. - emphasized the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, in turn, noted that "Putin's propagandists received the task to massively lie at all costs that 'Zelensky was not in Kupyansk' and the city is under Russian control."

"This is incredibly funny, because these fools use AI Sora and don't even remove the watermark. They create lies using AI to 'show artificial footage,' but in the most talentless way," Kovalenko wrote, emphasizing: "Of course, the President of Ukraine was in Kupyansk."

"As of today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine control more than 90% of the city and continue to destroy the Russians who are still there," he said.

"Putin, as the top of Russia's IPSO, personally lies, but for some reason is afraid to show up anywhere near the front. This is all a battle for the Western information field. Russia has no strategic victories, but lies to Americans that it does. Currently, Ukraine is winning this information duel," Kovalenko emphasized.

"It put an end to Putin's lies again": Zelenskyy revealed the impact of his address from Kupyansk on negotiations with partners

The Center for Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Culture, analyzing Putin's speech, indicated that "Russia 'mirrors' its own crimes."

"Kremlin dictator Putin accused the Ukrainian army of crimes against civilians and stated: 'We are ready to go further and finish off this viper.' This is classic 'mirroring,' because it is Russia that is responsible for systemic war crimes in Ukraine. Bucha, Irpin, Izium, Yahidne, Kherson - only a part of the cities and villages where the occupiers tortured, raped, and killed peaceful people, destroyed their homes. There are numerous investigations by human rights defenders that confirm Russia's responsibility for war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law," emphasized the Center for Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Culture, indicating: "Accusing Ukraine of 'crimes against civilians' is just an attempt by the Kremlin to justify its own actions and divert attention from real responsibility."