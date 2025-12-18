"It put an end to Putin's lies again": Zelenskyy revealed the impact of his address from Kupyansk on negotiations with partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his address from Kupyansk put an end to the fact that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is again lying about newly occupied territories, and influenced conversations with Americans and Europeans, as he told journalists, writes UNN.

It had a great impact on both Americans and Europeans. Everyone highly appreciated it, and our soldiers, that they are holding Kupyansk. And the fact that I was there personally, it put an end to the fact that Putin is again lying about newly occupied territories. This influenced my conversations with Americans, it had a very strong impact on conversations with Europeans. It seems to me that it is also very important that I wanted to personally award our soldiers on such a day.