One of the heads of the territorial departments of NABU detectives, Ruslan Magomedrasulov, conducted business with Russia, and his parents supported the occupiers. In addition, during the arrest, Magomedrasulov promised to "deal with everyone." This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, as reported by UNN.

So, Khristenko worked closely with them and simultaneously worked with enemy special services, namely the FSB. This is confirmed by factual data, including covert investigative measures, and including testimonies of relevant confidential informants involved in the work within these criminal proceedings. Yesterday, when he was being detained... it was the height of insolence. It was, you know, with a Horlivka accent: "I'll finish all of you, I have two weeks, I'll finish all of you, you'll all answer." Excuse me, I'm quoting now, but I have to convey it to you for a full understanding of what kind of "specialist" this is. - said Malyuk.

According to him, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of NABU detectives, instead of performing his direct functions, was engaged in slightly different things.

The case materials document facts of his organization of cooperation with the enemy, namely assistance to the enemy and organization of relevant commercial activities. This was demonstrated in the materials we showed. There are relevant audio files obtained in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine. Mr. Magomedrasulov, on the phone with Dagestan, organized the supply of hemp seeds there. This is an agricultural business that belongs to his father. His father, in parallel, was also engaged in this activity. This is an agricultural business that belongs to his father, but in parallel, he was also engaged in this activity. All of this is in the case materials. I think you know well what actions are qualified under Article 111, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In addition, his parents are also documented in the materials of covert investigative measures. And yesterday, relevant audio files were also demonstrated. We all heard how his mother applauds Putin, praises him, and waits for them to take another of our settlements as soon as possible, and specifically for Vuhledar, she claps there and says: "How good that ours seem to have taken it, they are already going to Kyiv." And they are waiting for the enemy here, you understand? - added Malyuk.

According to him, the investigation has confirming data that Magamedrasulov has a close connection with Fedor Khristenko, a people's deputy from the banned "OPZZh" party.

As established by the investigation and operatives, they studied at the same educational institution. This is Donetsk University. Khristenko, for those who don't know, I will briefly explain and clarify, is someone who is closely connected with such characters as Yura Yenakievsky... I think everyone remembers the crimes committed by this character. He was a gray cardinal who organized the Anti-Maidan and sent so-called "titushky" there, who beat and, among other things, killed our fellow citizens. - noted the head of the SBU.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded in custody Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of NABU detectives, who is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.