Active fighting continues in Vuhledar, situation is difficult - Head of the Center for Legal Aid

The situation in Vuhledar, Donetsk region, is difficult, active fighting continues. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Active fighting continues in Vuhledar. As usual, the Russians will informally claim to have captured the city from one window. The situation is difficult now, and the fighting continues as of this moment - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram at 13:46 today.

Addendum

The head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin previously reported that the enemy is almost in the center of Vuhledar , so it is extremely difficult to get humanitarian aid, drinking water and medicines to the 107 people who stayed in the city.

Ivan Vinnik, commander of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Cossacks, which defends Vuhledar in Donetsk region, was dismissed . On September 29, he thanked his comrades for their joint work.