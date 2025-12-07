"Ukraine would not have survived without such heroism": Zelenskyy presented apartment certificates to Heroes and families of fallen soldiers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented certificates for apartments to soldiers of the Defense and Security Forces who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and to the families of fallen heroes, noting that Ukraine would not have survived without the heroism shown by our people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Official Internet Representation of the President.

As stated in the message, on the eve, on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy presented 20 certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of soldiers posthumously awarded this title.

Ukraine would not have survived without the heroism shown by our people – our soldiers, our defenders. And it is symbolic that the "Golden Stars" for our heroes mean not only our Ukrainian respect, not only our gratitude, but also that every Ukrainian hero, every family of a Ukrainian hero will definitely have their own home here, in Ukraine - said Zelenskyy.

He added that it is necessary to end the war with dignity, reliably, so that the Russians never come here again.

We must guarantee that Ukraine will always have a worthy place in world processes, and this will definitely happen. But we must also guarantee that the relatives of our Ukrainian heroes will feel at home in Ukraine. And this is home for all our heroes, because they defended this home - Zelenskyy noted.

The President presented 20 certificates for apartments: 11 to the families of fallen soldiers and nine personally to the Heroes of Ukraine. These are defenders who distinguished themselves in battles for Mariupol, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Kreminna, Vuhledar, Shyrokyne, Snake Island, in the counteroffensive operation during the liberation of Kherson region, Chernihiv region and Zaporizhzhia. Servicemen of the Ground Forces, Air Force, Naval Forces, Air Assault Forces, National Guard and Medical Forces.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the celebrations of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, addressed the military, their families and all citizens. He emphasized that the Ukrainian army is the basis of the state's independence and restrains the Russian invasion.