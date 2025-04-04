The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticized World Press Photo for combining a photo of a Ukrainian child injured by the war and a Russian soldier. This is an example of false moral equivalence.
As a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region, three people died and four more were injured. The police recorded more than 4,000 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector.
In one day, 244 combat clashes were recorded, the most on the Pokrovsk direction - 54 assault actions. The occupiers carried out 49 airstrikes and used over 700 kamikaze drones.
In Balakliia, the UAV "Geran-2" hit the roof of the warehouse, damaging buildings and agricultural machinery. As a result of the attack, a 61-year-old man was injured.
In the past day, 151 combat clashes were recorded, the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes and nearly 6700 shellings. The most attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction - 35 assaults by the aggressor.
Russian troops made 109 attempts to attack in various directions, mostly in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk areas. The enemy carried out 60 airstrikes and launched 1240 kamikaze drones at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy has dismissed Major General Andriy Hnatov from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Hnatov had held this position since June 2024 and had significant success in the defense of Mykolaiv and the liberation of Kherson region.
In the first match of the 18th round of the UPL, Chornomorets defeated Kolos 2-1. Kyrylo Popov scored the decisive goal in the 87th minute after a pass from Kratov from the center of the field.
The former sumo champion was convicted in absentia for raising funds for the Russian army in occupied Crimea. The athlete organized a volunteer movement to help the occupiers and spread pro-Russian propaganda.
An adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities was opened in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region.
An Andijan court sentenced a 39-year-old Uzbek citizen to 4 years and 2 months in prison for participating in the war on the side of Russia. The man confessed to killing more than 10 Ukrainian soldiers during the battles in Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut.
The 93rd Kholodny Yar Brigade repelled a large-scale mechanized assault near Klishchiyivka. 12 pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed, including 6 T-72 tanks and 6 BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, and the battle lasted 4 hours.
250 participants took part in the Kordon Race charity inclusive obstacle course race in Lviv. The event was aimed at raising funds for mine training simulators for combat units.
The situation is tense in the Chasovyi Yar, Siversk and Lymanske areas due to the enemy's active use of armored vehicles. The enemy is looking for weaknesses and is constantly replenishing losses in equipment and personnel.
Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Institutional buildings, private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and at least 3 people were wounded.
Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 501 fallen soldiers from different areas of the war. Most of the bodies were returned from the Avdiivka sector - 382, there are also bodies from Bakhmut, Maryinka and other frontline areas.
Russians have intensified their attempts to advance with armored vehicles around Selidove in Donetsk region. Attacks by enemy infantry and equipment are taking place daily, but Ukrainian forces are successfully repelling them, inflicting losses on the enemy.
Russian troops fired 9 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Three people were wounded and dozens of buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
Chief of Staff Syrskyi reported to the President that the Armed Forces were holding their ground despite the difficult situation at the front. Zelenskyy thanked the military for their resilience and noted that the defined tasks of the Kursk operation continue to be implemented.
Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. In Kramatorsk, the enemy launched an air strike on the industrial zone, 2 people were killed in Chasovoyarsk community and dozens of houses were damaged.
A representative of the 24th Brigade reported on the critical situation in the Chasovyi Yar area. The enemy conducts 3-4 assaults daily, using artillery, drones and aircraft, destroying the city with CABs and unguided missiles.
The “I Love the Third Assault” posters featuring women have caused controversy on social media. Some users consider the advertisement sexist, while others point to its effectiveness for the target audience.
russian occupants are significantly intensifying their offensive in eastern Ukraine, using all available resources. According to Captain Nazarenko, the enemy has suffered heavy losses, but has no problems with resupply and ammunition.
On October 11, Russian troops shelled settlements in 4 districts of Donetsk region. As a result of the attacks, a 74-year-old woman was killed and 6 other people were injured of varying severity.
Russian shelling in Donetsk region resulted in 1 death and 4 injuries. Seventy-one civilian objects were damaged, including 37 residential buildings in different districts of the region.
Radio Liberty journalists came under fire while filming in the Bakhmut sector. A correspondent was concussed, two soldiers were lightly wounded, and the cameraman was not injured.
Over the past day, the occupants fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings, were damaged, 1 person was killed and 11 were wounded.
Russian troops fired 21 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Private houses, multi-storey buildings and infrastructure in several districts were damaged, 2 civilians were killed and 8 were injured.
On October 5, the occupants attacked Bakhmut, Volnovakha and Kramatorsk districts. As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed, and 7 people were injured of varying severity.
Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk region, damaging administrative buildings and infrastructure. One person was killed in Chasovoyarsk community and another injured in Illinka.