We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15701 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28656 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64756 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213797 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122600 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391882 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310757 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255101 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Pathetic: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized World Press Photo for a photo of a Ukrainian child and a Russian soldier

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticized World Press Photo for combining a photo of a Ukrainian child injured by the war and a Russian soldier. This is an example of false moral equivalence.

Politics • March 28, 05:07 PM • 28390 views

Consequences of Russian attacks in Donetsk region: 3 people died, four were injured

As a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region, three people died and four more were injured. The police recorded more than 4,000 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector.

Society • March 23, 11:16 AM • 88516 views

More than 240 combat clashes at the front: where the occupiers are attacking most actively

In one day, 244 combat clashes were recorded, the most on the Pokrovsk direction - 54 assault actions. The occupiers carried out 49 airstrikes and used over 700 kamikaze drones.

War • March 11, 09:13 PM • 20169 views

Russian army attacked a warehouse in Balakliia with a "Geran-2" drone: a man was injured

In Balakliia, the UAV "Geran-2" hit the roof of the warehouse, damaging buildings and agricultural machinery. As a result of the attack, a 61-year-old man was injured.

War • March 11, 06:44 AM • 17975 views

151 battles in 24 hours: where the front is hottest - map from the General Staff

In the past day, 151 combat clashes were recorded, the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes and nearly 6700 shellings. The most attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction - 35 assaults by the aggressor.

War • March 10, 06:28 AM • 19860 views

109 combat clashes in a day: where the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops made 109 attempts to attack in various directions, mostly in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk areas. The enemy carried out 60 airstrikes and launched 1240 kamikaze drones at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • March 7, 08:19 PM • 26672 views

Zelensky dismisses commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov

President Zelenskyy has dismissed Major General Andriy Hnatov from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Hnatov had held this position since June 2024 and had significant success in the defense of Mykolaiv and the liberation of Kherson region.

War • February 26, 06:29 PM • 41350 views

The UPL is back after the winter break: “Chornomorets snatches victory from Kolos in the last minutes

In the first match of the 18th round of the UPL, Chornomorets defeated Kolos 2-1. Kyrylo Popov scored the decisive goal in the 87th minute after a pass from Kratov from the center of the field.

Sports • February 21, 04:50 PM • 26829 views

Former Ukrainian sumo champion sentenced to 12 years for helping the enemy

The former sumo champion was convicted in absentia for raising funds for the Russian army in occupied Crimea. The athlete organized a volunteer movement to help the occupiers and spread pro-Russian propaganda.

Crimes and emergencies • February 11, 02:10 PM • 48272 views

Time to Act, Unstoppable: adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Ivano-Frankivsk region

An adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities was opened in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Business News • January 20, 10:36 AM • 69672 views

A mercenary from Uzbekistan was sentenced for participating in the Russian Armed Forces and killing Ukrainian soldiers

An Andijan court sentenced a 39-year-old Uzbek citizen to 4 years and 2 months in prison for participating in the war on the side of Russia. The man confessed to killing more than 10 Ukrainian soldiers during the battles in Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut.

War • January 5, 01:11 PM • 60499 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a large-scale attack of the occupiers near Klishchiyivka: what happened there

The 93rd Kholodny Yar Brigade repelled a large-scale mechanized assault near Klishchiyivka. 12 pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed, including 6 T-72 tanks and 6 BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, and the battle lasted 4 hours.

War • December 27, 10:08 PM • 22254 views

How Kordon Race in Lviv united military, veterans and citizens for the sake of victory: raising funds for mine simulators for the front line

250 participants took part in the Kordon Race charity inclusive obstacle course race in Lviv. The event was aimed at raising funds for mine training simulators for combat units.

Sports • December 18, 03:04 PM • 17264 views

The situation in Chasovyi Yar and Siversk remains very tense

The situation is tense in the Chasovyi Yar, Siversk and Lymanske areas due to the enemy's active use of armored vehicles. The enemy is looking for weaknesses and is constantly replenishing losses in equipment and personnel.

War • November 7, 08:18 AM • 26309 views

More than 10 attacks in Donetsk region in 24 hours, at least 3 people wounded, infrastructure damaged - RMA

Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Institutional buildings, private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and at least 3 people were wounded.

Society • October 24, 07:29 AM • 24246 views

Ukraine returns 501 fallen soldiers

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 501 fallen soldiers from different areas of the war. Most of the bodies were returned from the Avdiivka sector - 382, there are also bodies from Bakhmut, Maryinka and other frontline areas.

War • October 18, 12:27 PM • 28230 views

Lieutenant Colonel of the 15th Brigade: Russian Federation's attempts to advance with armored vehicles around Selydove have intensified

Russians have intensified their attempts to advance with armored vehicles around Selidove in Donetsk region. Attacks by enemy infantry and equipment are taking place daily, but Ukrainian forces are successfully repelling them, inflicting losses on the enemy.

War • October 16, 07:43 AM • 12481 views

Russians fired 9 times at settlements in Donetsk region overnight: three people wounded

Russian troops fired 9 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Three people were wounded and dozens of buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Society • October 16, 07:35 AM • 16056 views

Zelensky on the front: the situation is difficult, but we are holding our ground

Chief of Staff Syrskyi reported to the President that the Armed Forces were holding their ground despite the difficult situation at the front. Zelenskyy thanked the military for their resilience and noted that the defined tasks of the Kursk operation continue to be implemented.

War • October 15, 03:59 PM • 15358 views

Enemy air strike on Kramatorsk, damaged warehouses: Russian army shells settlements in Donetsk region 12 times

Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. In Kramatorsk, the enemy launched an air strike on the industrial zone, 2 people were killed in Chasovoyarsk community and dozens of houses were damaged.

War • October 14, 07:25 AM • 17249 views

Situation in Chasovyi Yar area is critically difficult - 24th Brigade press service representative

A representative of the 24th Brigade reported on the critical situation in the Chasovyi Yar area. The enemy conducts 3-4 assaults daily, using artillery, drones and aircraft, destroying the city with CABs and unguided missiles.

War • October 14, 06:48 AM • 17015 views

Is a woman a trophy? The Third Assault Brigade's advertisement caused outrage in social media

The “I Love the Third Assault” posters featuring women have caused controversy on social media. Some users consider the advertisement sexist, while others point to its effectiveness for the target audience.

Society • October 12, 02:19 PM • 51921 views

Nazarenko: Enemy exerts extreme pressure on the eastern front

russian occupants are significantly intensifying their offensive in eastern Ukraine, using all available resources. According to Captain Nazarenko, the enemy has suffered heavy losses, but has no problems with resupply and ammunition.

War • October 12, 02:09 PM • 30871 views

Enemy attacked four districts of Donetsk region: one killed, 6 wounded

On October 11, Russian troops shelled settlements in 4 districts of Donetsk region. As a result of the attacks, a 74-year-old woman was killed and 6 other people were injured of varying severity.

War • October 11, 12:55 PM • 22029 views

1 person was killed and almost 40 residential buildings were damaged in Donetsk region as a result of Russian armed forces strikes

Russian shelling in Donetsk region resulted in 1 death and 4 injuries. Seventy-one civilian objects were damaged, including 37 residential buildings in different districts of the region.

Society • October 11, 08:15 AM • 12982 views

Ukrainian film crew comes under Russian fire in Donetsk region

Radio Liberty journalists came under fire while filming in the Bakhmut sector. A correspondent was concussed, two soldiers were lightly wounded, and the cameraman was not injured.

War • October 10, 04:49 PM • 21585 views

In Donetsk region, 65 civilian objects were damaged as a result of terrorist attacks, 1 person was killed and 11 wounded

Over the past day, the occupants fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings, were damaged, 1 person was killed and 11 were wounded.

Society • October 9, 07:55 AM • 35737 views

Consequences of Russian strikes in Donetsk region overnight: 2 residents killed, 8 wounded

Russian troops fired 21 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Private houses, multi-storey buildings and infrastructure in several districts were damaged, 2 civilians were killed and 8 were injured.

Society • October 6, 08:18 AM • 42227 views

Russians attacked three districts of Donetsk region during the day: 2 killed, 6 wounded

On October 5, the occupants attacked Bakhmut, Volnovakha and Kramatorsk districts. As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed, and 7 people were injured of varying severity.

War • October 5, 05:39 PM • 23091 views

Russians hit administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities in Donetsk region, one person was killed

Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk region, damaging administrative buildings and infrastructure. One person was killed in Chasovoyarsk community and another injured in Illinka.

War • October 5, 08:15 AM • 19275 views