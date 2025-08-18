The enemy has occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory in over 1000 days of full-scale war - DeepState

Over the past 1010 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied. This is reported by UNN with reference to DeepState.

Details

Starting from November 12, 2022, when 108,651 sq. km were under enemy control, the area of temporarily occupied territories has grown to 114,493 sq. km today. Thus, during this period, the enemy occupied only an additional 5,842 sq. km – which is less than 1% of the entire territory of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

Ukraine suffered the greatest losses at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. However, thanks to successful offensive operations in the north of the country, in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, a significant part of the territories was returned.

Despite this, Russian troops continue active offensive actions, which periodically continue even now.

For those who don't remember, in the autumn, the K*tsap's active offensive on Bakhmut continued - DeepState noted.

