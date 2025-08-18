The enemy has occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory in over 1000 days of full-scale war - DeepState

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 17, 06:51 PM • 10028 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 17166 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 32449 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 64069 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 126401 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 84810 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 82629 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66742 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54624 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248165 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.7m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news
Border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling: what was seizedPhotoAugust 17, 03:56 PM • 5716 views
Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to RussiaAugust 17, 04:24 PM • 7268 views
Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is knownAugust 17, 04:52 PM • 9038 views
Mass protests in Israel for the return of hostages and an end to the war in the Gaza StripPhotoAugust 17, 07:19 PM • 8860 views
Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 km09:01 PM • 6314 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 64060 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 368538 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 319275 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 322564 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 329043 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Child
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
White House
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 24051 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 22806 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 58630 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 48116 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 116386 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Football
Shahed-136

The enemy has occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory in over 1000 days of full-scale war - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In 1010 days of full-scale invasion, Russia has occupied only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory. The area of temporarily occupied territories has increased by 5842 sq. km since November 2022.

The enemy has occupied less than 1% of Ukraine's territory in over 1000 days of full-scale war - DeepState

Over the past 1010 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied. This is reported by UNN with reference to DeepState.

Details

Starting from November 12, 2022, when 108,651 sq. km were under enemy control, the area of temporarily occupied territories has grown to 114,493 sq. km today. Thus, during this period, the enemy occupied only an additional 5,842 sq. km – which is less than 1% of the entire territory of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

Ukraine suffered the greatest losses at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. However, thanks to successful offensive operations in the north of the country, in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, a significant part of the territories was returned.

Despite this, Russian troops continue active offensive actions, which periodically continue even now. 

For those who don't remember, in the autumn, the K*tsap's active offensive on Bakhmut continued

- DeepState noted.

127 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: General Staff reported on the hottest directions17.08.25, 23:16 • 1760 views

Veronika Marchenko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
DeepStateMap.Live
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Bakhmut