127 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
06:51 PM • 2738 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
05:11 PM • 9460 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 27638 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 57082 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 122548 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 83113 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 81314 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66135 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54287 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247905 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.9m/s
57%
747mm
Popular news
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 20730 views
Water at a minimum, heating impossible: TOT on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe - ResistanceAugust 17, 12:12 PM • 15658 views
Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tankVideoAugust 17, 12:37 PM • 17991 views
Trump shared a post that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose morePhoto03:09 PM • 7162 views
Trump to meet Zelensky one-on-one, without European leaders - Bild03:35 PM • 22503 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 57082 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 365448 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 316693 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 320025 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 326595 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Brussels
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 20823 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 21289 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 57165 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 46933 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 115285 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Fox News

127 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

On August 17, 127 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russian troops launched 52 air strikes, used 1611 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3607 shellings.

127 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Since the beginning of August 17, 127 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today Russian troops launched 52 air strikes, dropping 86 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 1611 kamikaze drones and carried out 3607 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping 23 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 150 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, seven of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of the settlement of Khatnie, one battle is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupiansk. Five of the nine attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, battles continue.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve, Yampil, Kolodiazi, eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

Four enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Fedorivka, and Vyyimka.

Kremlin's conditions for a possible end to the war in Ukraine have emerged - Reuters17.08.25, 09:34 • 4590 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried three times unsuccessfully to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian units eight times in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers tried 42 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Vilne, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Molodetske. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today 155 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 109 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two artillery systems, five vehicles, six motorcycles, 4 communication antennas and 20 UAVs; four artillery systems, one motorcycle and six UAV control points of the occupiers were damaged.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 19 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, and Temirivka. Seven combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made four futile attempts to approach our positions.

"No significant changes occurred in other directions," the General Staff added.

Recall

On August 16, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 49 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

The only way to end the war is to force Russia to agree to peace - Rubio17.08.25, 17:03 • 4424 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Leopard 2
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk