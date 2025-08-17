127 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Since the beginning of August 17, 127 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today Russian troops launched 52 air strikes, dropping 86 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 1611 kamikaze drones and carried out 3607 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping 23 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 150 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, seven of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of the settlement of Khatnie, one battle is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupiansk. Five of the nine attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, battles continue.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve, Yampil, Kolodiazi, eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

Four enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Fedorivka, and Vyyimka.

Kremlin's conditions for a possible end to the war in Ukraine have emerged - Reuters

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried three times unsuccessfully to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian units eight times in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers tried 42 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Vilne, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Molodetske. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today 155 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 109 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two artillery systems, five vehicles, six motorcycles, 4 communication antennas and 20 UAVs; four artillery systems, one motorcycle and six UAV control points of the occupiers were damaged. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 19 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, and Temirivka. Seven combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made four futile attempts to approach our positions.

"No significant changes occurred in other directions," the General Staff added.

Recall

On August 16, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 49 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

The only way to end the war is to force Russia to agree to peace - Rubio