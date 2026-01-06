US to hold separate meeting with Ukrainian delegation today - Witkoff

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner will hold a separate meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, Witkoff said, according to UNN.

Tonight we will meet with the Ukrainian delegation, continuing our work. President Trump's mandate is that he wants peace in Ukraine. And we are determined, on his behalf, to do everything possible to achieve this peace. - said Witkoff.

He also announced the completion of work on drafting a document on security guarantees for Ukraine.

We believe that we have largely completed work on the security protocols, which is important so that the people of Ukraine know: when this ends, it will end forever. But we also believe that it is critically important that we are very, very close to completing an equally solid prosperity agreement that no country has ever seen after similar conflicts. This, ideally, will open up huge, huge opportunities for the Ukrainian people. - said Witkoff.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that significant progress has been made in ensuring lasting peace for Ukraine. The Paris Declaration for the first time recognizes operational convergence between 35 countries, Ukraine and the United States, defining the components of security guarantees.