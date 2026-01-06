US to hold separate meeting with Ukrainian delegation today - Witkoff

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
07:00 PM • 1850 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
02:48 PM • 12427 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 53889 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 85691 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 51963 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 70835 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 57187 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 79471 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 150034 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 60229 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
100%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian acrobats fell from a height during a show in Germany - mediaJanuary 6, 10:19 AM • 8506 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°CJanuary 6, 11:20 AM • 78453 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 29201 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 14040 views
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its positionJanuary 6, 01:29 PM • 130430 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 29262 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 68119 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 150039 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 95470 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 154877 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
France
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 14093 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 36676 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 80415 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 72994 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 67952 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
Financial Times

US to hold separate meeting with Ukrainian delegation today - Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation. Witkoff announced the completion of work on a document regarding security guarantees for Ukraine and a prosperity agreement.

US to hold separate meeting with Ukrainian delegation today - Witkoff

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner will hold a separate meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, Witkoff said, according to UNN.

Tonight we will meet with the Ukrainian delegation, continuing our work. President Trump's mandate is that he wants peace in Ukraine. And we are determined, on his behalf, to do everything possible to achieve this peace.

- said Witkoff.

He also announced the completion of work on drafting a document on security guarantees for Ukraine.

We believe that we have largely completed work on the security protocols, which is important so that the people of Ukraine know: when this ends, it will end forever. But we also believe that it is critically important that we are very, very close to completing an equally solid prosperity agreement that no country has ever seen after similar conflicts. This, ideally, will open up huge, huge opportunities for the Ukrainian people.

- said Witkoff.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that significant progress has been made in ensuring lasting peace for Ukraine. The Paris Declaration for the first time recognizes operational convergence between 35 countries, Ukraine and the United States, defining the components of security guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United States
Ukraine