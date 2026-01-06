A G7 conference call on Venezuela and Ukraine is scheduled for this evening, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.

Details

Following a meeting of Kyiv's allies in Paris, G7 foreign ministers will hold a conference call this evening "to discuss issues concerning Venezuela and Ukraine," the French Foreign Ministry said.

This meeting of the foreign ministers of the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Germany, Great Britain, and Japan is being held at the request of France, which chairs the G7 since January 1, the French Foreign Ministry said.

