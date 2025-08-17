$41.450.00
Kremlin's conditions for a possible end to the war in Ukraine have emerged - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

Russia proposes to freeze the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for control over Donetsk region - these conditions became known to Reuters from sources, in the context of topics that Putin and Trump discussed in Alaska.

Kremlin's conditions for a possible end to the war in Ukraine have emerged - Reuters

In Moscow, attempts are being made to establish control over Donetsk region in exchange for "freezing the front line in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions." A number of conditions for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine were reported by Reuters, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

Outlines of Putin's proposal to end the war in Ukraine are emerging. According to Reuters, "Russia will abandon small territories of occupied Ukraine." In turn, Kyiv, according to agency sources, must cede part of its eastern lands that the Russian Armed Forces could not capture. Information about peace proposals discussed by the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, appeared the day after the meeting at the summit in Alaska.

In general, the conditions also include the following details:

  • a ceasefire is not considered until a comprehensive agreement is reached;
    • Ukrainian defense forces must be withdrawn from Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine;
      • the Russian Federation undertakes only to "freeze the front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia";
        • the Kremlin will agree to return to Ukraine parts of the occupied territories in Sumy and Kharkiv regions (which are relatively small compared to the territory from which it is proposed to withdraw);
          • also recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea;
            • discussion of possible alternative security guarantees for Ukraine, but with the condition of "prohibiting NATO membership";
              • also enshrining the status of Russian;
                • agreement on the terms of activity of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

                  Addition

                  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Washington on Monday to discuss with Trump a possible settlement of the full-scale war that Russia launched in February 2022.

                  The summit failed to secure a ceasefire, Trump admitted. However, the Republican president sought this, so, as Trump noted in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, "he and Putin discussed the transfer of lands and security guarantees for Ukraine and largely reached an agreement."

                  I think we're pretty close to a deal. Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say "no"

                  — Trump said.

                  The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better one17.08.25, 08:28 • 1720 views

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

