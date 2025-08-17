The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better one

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 16, 01:32 PM • 40678 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 79139 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 54629 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 57289 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 53064 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 49067 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 244841 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212825 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167531 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154833 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.2m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
"The war in Ukraine has historical roots": Fico demands security guarantees for RussiaAugust 16, 08:59 PM • 8398 views
"Stab in the back": Ukrainian officials and experts commented for FT on the results of Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 16, 09:28 PM • 4166 views
In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNSAugust 16, 11:46 PM • 4826 views
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideo02:15 AM • 18733 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISW02:47 AM • 10578 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 341539 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 295569 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 299545 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 306776 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 385366 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Aleksandar Vučić
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 43021 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 37203 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 106879 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 174562 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 251769 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Train
Cruise missile
Football

The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better one

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have offered Ukraine a deal: give up Donbas in exchange for peace and security guarantees. This offer, although "terrible," may be the only option for Ukraine.

The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better one

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may not be a better one. The Telegraph writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that after the summit in Alaska, Trump conveyed Putin's demand to Kyiv: to give up the remnants of Donbas in exchange for peace and security guarantees.

To give Kyiv confidence, the United States offers security guarantees, which are interpreted as those contained in Article 5 of NATO

- the article says.

The authors call this proposal "terrible" and a "national tragedy" for Ukraine, as it rewards Putin and fixes the failure of the West, which could not support Kyiv properly.

A fair end to the war would be a complete defeat of Putin and his removal from power in Moscow. But we are dealing with the world as it is, not as it should be. This deal, however terrible it may be, may be the least bad option left for Ukraine and its Western allies.

- the authors summarize.

They add that "meaningful security guarantees require not only ironclad promises, but also the will and ability to fulfill them."

Recall

The leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states stated that they "remain steadfast" in their support for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russian aggression against Ukraine. The leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden stated that achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia requires a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Preparing for Monday's meeting with President Trump16.08.25, 23:35 • 3296 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
The Daily Telegraph
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv