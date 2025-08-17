The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better one

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may not be a better one. The Telegraph writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that after the summit in Alaska, Trump conveyed Putin's demand to Kyiv: to give up the remnants of Donbas in exchange for peace and security guarantees.

To give Kyiv confidence, the United States offers security guarantees, which are interpreted as those contained in Article 5 of NATO - the article says.

The authors call this proposal "terrible" and a "national tragedy" for Ukraine, as it rewards Putin and fixes the failure of the West, which could not support Kyiv properly.

A fair end to the war would be a complete defeat of Putin and his removal from power in Moscow. But we are dealing with the world as it is, not as it should be. This deal, however terrible it may be, may be the least bad option left for Ukraine and its Western allies. - the authors summarize.

They add that "meaningful security guarantees require not only ironclad promises, but also the will and ability to fulfill them."

Recall

The leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states stated that they "remain steadfast" in their support for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russian aggression against Ukraine. The leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden stated that achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia requires a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

