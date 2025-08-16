Zelenskyy: Preparing for Monday's meeting with President Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump on Monday. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state also thanked the leaders of eight North European and Baltic states for their support in stopping Russian aggression against Ukraine. He noted that all points indicated in the leaders' statement are "important to achieve a truly stable and reliable peace."

We see that Russia rejects numerous calls for a ceasefire and has not yet determined when it will stop the killings. This complicates the situation. If they do not have the will to implement a simple order to stop the strikes, then a lot of effort may be needed for Russia to gain the will to implement much more, namely a peaceful life with neighbors for decades. But we are all working together for peace and security. Stopping the killings is a key element of ending the war - Zelenskyy stated.

He also noted that he is already preparing for a meeting on Monday with US President Donald Trump.

"Grateful for the invitation. It is important that everyone agrees that a conversation at the level of leaders is needed to clarify all details and determine what steps are necessary and will work. We in Ukraine welcome the principled statement of partners from Northern Europe and the Baltic states. Grateful for very significant assistance. The unity of all strengthens everyone," the President summarized.

Recall

Leaders of eight North European and Baltic states stated that they "remain steadfast" in their support for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russian aggression against Ukraine. The leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden stated that achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia requires a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

