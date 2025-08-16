Zelenskyy: Preparing for Monday's meeting with President Trump

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 16, 01:32 PM • 28795 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 50784 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 41307 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 44843 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 43892 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 46332 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 241357 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 210858 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 165894 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 153496 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.9m/s
60%
747mm
Popular news
A column of thick black smoke was spotted near an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd: what is knownVideoAugust 16, 01:01 PM • 16765 views
Partisans uncovered information about the production of Kalibr and Iskander missile components in Russian KazanPhotoAugust 16, 02:03 PM • 13440 views
Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYTAugust 16, 02:32 PM • 13290 views
Kyiv does not understand Trump's change of position on negotiations: Media on Zelenskyy's visit to Washington04:26 PM • 9072 views
Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for Ukraine05:59 PM • 13719 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 330881 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 285467 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 290211 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 297831 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 376827 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Child
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 36819 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 32421 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 102241 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 170037 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 247440 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Construction
Train
The Guardian

Zelenskyy: Preparing for Monday's meeting with President Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

President Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Northern Europe and the Baltic States for their support in ending Russian aggression. He confirmed preparations for a meeting with US President Trump.

Zelenskyy: Preparing for Monday's meeting with President Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump on Monday. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state also thanked the leaders of eight North European and Baltic states for their support in stopping Russian aggression against Ukraine. He noted that all points indicated in the leaders' statement are "important to achieve a truly stable and reliable peace."

We see that Russia rejects numerous calls for a ceasefire and has not yet determined when it will stop the killings. This complicates the situation. If they do not have the will to implement a simple order to stop the strikes, then a lot of effort may be needed for Russia to gain the will to implement much more, namely a peaceful life with neighbors for decades. But we are all working together for peace and security. Stopping the killings is a key element of ending the war

- Zelenskyy stated.

He also noted that he is already preparing for a meeting on Monday with US President Donald Trump.

"Grateful for the invitation. It is important that everyone agrees that a conversation at the level of leaders is needed to clarify all details and determine what steps are necessary and will work. We in Ukraine welcome the principled statement of partners from Northern Europe and the Baltic states. Grateful for very significant assistance. The unity of all strengthens everyone," the President summarized.

Recall

Leaders of eight North European and Baltic states stated that they "remain steadfast" in their support for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russian aggression against Ukraine. The leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden stated that achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia requires a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump16.08.25, 11:59 • 43878 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine