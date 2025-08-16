$41.450.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1116 views

President Zelenskyy will arrive at the Oval Office in Washington. Donald Trump announced a possible meeting with Putin for a peace deal.

Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive at the Oval Office in the White House in Washington on Monday, "if all goes well," a meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, will be scheduled, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Saturday, UNN writes.

A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up

- Trump wrote.

President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

- Trump announced.

Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday16.08.25, 10:28 • 14386 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Oval Office
Truth Social
White House
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine