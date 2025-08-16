Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive at the Oval Office in the White House in Washington on Monday, "if all goes well," a meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, will be scheduled, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Saturday, UNN writes.

A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up - Trump wrote.

President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter! - Trump announced.

