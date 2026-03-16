US President Donald Trump warned that NATO would face a "very bad future" if allies did not help the US in Iran. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the White House chief, Europe and China are heavily dependent on oil from the Persian Gulf, while the US is less exposed to this risk. At the same time, Trump pointed to the need for joint action to protect the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil passes.

If there is no response, or if it is negative, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO - said the US President.

He called on allies to send minesweepers and military teams to eliminate "bad actors" along the Iranian coast who pose a threat with drones and naval mines.

"We are hitting them hard. They have nothing left but to create small problems in the strait, but these people are the beneficiaries, and they should help us control the situation," Trump added.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran was ready to conclude a ceasefire agreement, but the United States considered Tehran's terms "not good enough."

Trump lost control of the war with Iran and provoked chaos - Senator Chris Murphy