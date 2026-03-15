Trump lost control of the war with Iran and provoked chaos - Senator Chris Murphy

US President Donald Trump has lost control over the war with Iran. This was written on the X social network by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, reports UNN.

Details

In his opinion, Trump severely miscalculated Iran's ability to retaliate, and the region plunged into chaos. In addition, the White House chief was mistaken when he believed that Iran would not close the Strait of Hormuz, and now oil prices are soaring.

If the strait remains closed, it will lead to a global recession. It may already be too late. Gasoline prices were the first to skyrocket, but food prices will follow. Currently, Trump has no plan to open the strait. And perhaps such a plan does not exist. - Murphy noted.

According to him, thousands of small drones, high-speed boats, and mines that Iran uses to attack tankers cannot be destroyed for a number of reasons: there are too many means, they are too scattered and well hidden. At the same time, escorting tankers by the navy is possible, but it is more difficult than it seems.

First, it would require our entire fleet. 100 tankers need escort every day. Second, if we cannot destroy mines and drones, our ships will also be in danger. - the senator pointed out.

G7 leaders urged Trump to end the war with Iran as soon as possible and unblock the Strait of Hormuz - Axios

He emphasized that all these consequences were entirely predictable, and that is why Trump's predecessors "were not so foolish as to start such a war."

"Trump has lost control of the war. The best way out for him now is to cut his losses and end it. This is the only way to prevent an even greater catastrophe," Murphy summarized.

Context

US President Donald Trump announced the creation of a new security system in the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, countries that receive oil through the Strait of Hormuz should independently take care of the security of this route with the support of Washington.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump rejected attempts by Middle Eastern allies to start diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the war with Iran.

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