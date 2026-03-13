G7 leaders urged Trump to end the war with Iran as soon as possible and unblock the Strait of Hormuz - Axios

Leaders of the G7 countries, during a video conference, called on US President Donald Trump to end the war with Iran as soon as possible and restore safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by Axios, citing three G7 officials who were briefed on the content of the conversation, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, during the virtual meeting on Wednesday, allies expressed concern over the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and its impact on global energy markets.

Leaders paid special attention to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key routes for global oil supplies. Due to the escalation of the conflict, shipping in this area has been significantly restricted, causing increased tension in energy markets.

As Axios notes, in response, Trump told allies that Iran was allegedly on the verge of defeat.

"Iran is about to surrender," the American president said during the conversation.

He also stated that the US military operation against Iran, known as "Epic Fury," allegedly eliminated the threat to allies.

"I got rid of the cancer that threatened us all," Trump said.

At the same time, the US president noted that there is currently no clear leadership in Tehran.

"No one knows who the leader is, so there is no one who can announce surrender," Axios quotes him as saying.

The White House has not yet commented on the information regarding the content of this conversation.

Against this backdrop, the war in the Middle East is approaching its two-week mark and is accompanied by intense exchanges of missile and drone strikes in the region, creating risks for global energy supplies.

Recall

US President stated that he had a special premonition regarding the timing of the conflict with Iran. Trump believes that the confrontation will not last long.