Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the summit in Alaska, stating that Ukraine confirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he is going to negotiate with Trump in Washington on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"A long, meaningful conversation with President Trump, first one-on-one, and then also with the participation of European leaders. In total, we spoke for more than an hour and a half, approximately an hour with President Trump.

Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace. President Trump informed me about his meeting with the Russian leader, about the main points of the conversation. It is important that America's strength influences the development of the situation.

We support President Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, America, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes: key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and the trilateral format is suitable for this.

All details regarding the end of killings, the end of the war, I plan to discuss with President Trump in Washington on Monday. Grateful for the invitation.

It is important that Europeans are involved at all stages for reliable security guarantees together with America. We discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. Thank you to everyone who helps!" - wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media.

