"The conversation was not easy": Trump and Zelensky spoke for an hour, then European and NATO leaders joined - Axios

Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for an hour. Also on the line were Secretary of State Rubio and White House Special Envoy Witkoff. After that, according to a source directly familiar with the situation, leaders of Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Poland, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the conversation for another half an hour. A source who was aware of the conversation between Trump, Zelenskyy, and NATO leaders told me that "the conversation was not easy."