"The conversation was not easy": Trump and Zelensky spoke for an hour, then European and NATO leaders joined - Axios

07:28 AM • 9130 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 104402 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 125940 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 85835 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 80987 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 72183 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 118957 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 214090 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 87004 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 193078 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 23819 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideoAugust 16, 01:12 AM • 31374 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"August 16, 01:33 AM • 71580 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project03:52 AM • 18440 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN06:49 AM • 18163 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 214103 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 186431 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 193091 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 207646 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 291349 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 3640 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 13167 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 55082 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 126883 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 207150 views
"The conversation was not easy": Trump and Zelensky spoke for an hour, then European and NATO leaders joined - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3250 views

Donald Trump held a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky with the participation of US representatives. Later, leaders of a number of European countries and NATO joined them; the discussion was not easy.

"The conversation was not easy": Trump and Zelensky spoke for an hour, then European and NATO leaders joined - Axios

US President Donald Trump held an hour-long conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, later joined by leaders of a number of European countries and NATO, the discussion "was not easy," Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Saturday in X, writes UNN.

Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for an hour. Also on the line were Secretary of State Rubio and White House Special Envoy Witkoff. After that, according to a source directly familiar with the situation, leaders of Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Poland, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the conversation for another half an hour. A source who was aware of the conversation between Trump, Zelenskyy, and NATO leaders told me that "the conversation was not easy."

- wrote Barak Ravid of Axios.

Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN16.08.25, 09:49 • 18522 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
European Commission
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Finland
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Poland