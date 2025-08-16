"The conversation was not easy": Trump and Zelensky spoke for an hour, then European and NATO leaders joined - Axios
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump held a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky with the participation of US representatives. Later, leaders of a number of European countries and NATO joined them; the discussion was not easy.
US President Donald Trump held an hour-long conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, later joined by leaders of a number of European countries and NATO, the discussion "was not easy," Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Saturday in X, writes UNN.
Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for an hour. Also on the line were Secretary of State Rubio and White House Special Envoy Witkoff. After that, according to a source directly familiar with the situation, leaders of Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Poland, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the conversation for another half an hour. A source who was aware of the conversation between Trump, Zelenskyy, and NATO leaders told me that "the conversation was not easy."
