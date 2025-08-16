$41.450.06
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky had a long conversation on the return flight from Alaska. The White House confirmed the fact of the negotiations.

Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN

US President Donald Trump had a long conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska, where his summit with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin took place, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Trump, as indicated, arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland immediately after 2:00 AM EDT (09:00 Kyiv time) after the summit with Putin concluded.

According to White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt, the US president "spent most of the six-hour flight talking on the phone."

"After the phone call with Zelensky, Trump spoke with NATO," she said.

Zelensky's office confirmed that he spoke with Trump on Saturday morning.

Addition

During a joint press conference with Putin, after their 2.5-hour meeting, Trump promised to hold phone calls with both Zelensky and NATO representatives. "I will certainly call our President Zelensky and tell him about today's meeting," Trump said during the press conference.

Julia Shramko

