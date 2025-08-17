The only way to end the war is to force Russia to agree to peace - Rubio

Despite public reaction, the only way to end the war is to reach a peace agreement acceptable to both Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, writes UNN.

Details

No matter how much people dislike it, no matter how pleasant it is for them, the only way to end this war is to get the Russians to agree - and also the Ukrainians - but the Russians to agree to a peace agreement - he said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff stated that at the historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, agreements on reliable security guarantees were reached. These agreements could fundamentally affect the situation.