The only way to end the war is to force Russia to agree to peace - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the only way to end the war is to reach a peace agreement that Ukraine and Russia will agree to. Earlier, agreements on security guarantees at a summit with Putin in Alaska were reported.
Details
No matter how much people dislike it, no matter how pleasant it is for them, the only way to end this war is to get the Russians to agree - and also the Ukrainians - but the Russians to agree to a peace agreement
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff stated that at the historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, agreements on reliable security guarantees were reached. These agreements could fundamentally affect the situation.