The only way to end the war is to force Russia to agree to peace - Rubio

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 11742 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 21931 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 106908 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 70442 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 71895 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 62748 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 52251 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247076 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213961 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168424 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
5.3m/s
41%
746mm
Popular news
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General StaffAugust 17, 04:35 AM • 9558 views
ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggressionAugust 17, 04:54 AM • 10107 views
The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better oneAugust 17, 05:28 AM • 8862 views
Active Longevity: Ukraine's New Strategy Changes Attitudes Towards Older PeopleAugust 17, 07:14 AM • 4394 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 8132 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 21931 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 354630 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 307247 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 310868 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 317788 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 3710 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 8136 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 51735 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 43129 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 111987 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Truth Social
T-90
BM-21 "Grad"

The only way to end the war is to force Russia to agree to peace - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the only way to end the war is to reach a peace agreement that Ukraine and Russia will agree to. Earlier, agreements on security guarantees at a summit with Putin in Alaska were reported.

The only way to end the war is to force Russia to agree to peace - Rubio

Despite public reaction, the only way to end the war is to reach a peace agreement acceptable to both Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, writes UNN.

Details

No matter how much people dislike it, no matter how pleasant it is for them, the only way to end this war is to get the Russians to agree - and also the Ukrainians - but the Russians to agree to a peace agreement

- he said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff stated that at the historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, agreements on reliable security guarantees were reached. These agreements could fundamentally affect the situation.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
United States
Ukraine