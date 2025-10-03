Russian "Espanola" brigade disbanded: new units being created in its place

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 10171 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 13096 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
10:33 AM • 12150 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 25033 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 27721 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 18817 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 19310 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16024 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 15297 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18155 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.8m/s
57%
755mm
Popular news
Russia lost a tank, an armored vehicle, and 970 servicemen in a day of war in UkraineOctober 3, 04:29 AM • 6300 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 12086 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 35182 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 18802 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 9172 views
Publications
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 9330 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 10150 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 13057 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 25002 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 27692 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 18896 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 27329 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 70354 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 77995 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 58468 views
Actual
Forbes
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Russian "Espanola" brigade disbanded: new units being created in its place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

The Russian 88th reconnaissance and sabotage brigade "Espanola", which consisted of CSKA ultras, has been disbanded. Based on it, electronic warfare and assault detachments will be created, which will become part of the Russian defense system.

Russian "Espanola" brigade disbanded: new units being created in its place

In Russia, the 88th reconnaissance and sabotage brigade "Espanola" was disbanded: this unit consisted of ultras (fans and supporters - ed.) of the Russian football club CSKA and was part of the private military company "Redut". This was reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

Electronic warfare and assault units will be created on the basis of this unit. The main part of the personnel of the "Espanola" brigade, which has been fighting against Ukraine since 2014, is creating new structures within the defense and security forces of the Russian Federation.

Reference

The "Espanola" brigade existed since 2022, although its founder Stanislav Orlov (call sign "Spaniard" - ed.) fought against Ukraine since 2014. The brigade's fighters took part in the battles for Mariupol, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, and Chasiv Yar.

The occupiers filmed this video in Chasiv Yar in the summer of 2025 - it was published on the brigade's social networks.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, tank units began to be created in the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation. Putin made the corresponding decision in the summer of 2023, two months after the unsuccessful rebellion of Wagner PMC mercenaries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Klishchiyivka
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Mariupol