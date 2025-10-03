In Russia, the 88th reconnaissance and sabotage brigade "Espanola" was disbanded: this unit consisted of ultras (fans and supporters - ed.) of the Russian football club CSKA and was part of the private military company "Redut". This was reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

Electronic warfare and assault units will be created on the basis of this unit. The main part of the personnel of the "Espanola" brigade, which has been fighting against Ukraine since 2014, is creating new structures within the defense and security forces of the Russian Federation.

Reference

The "Espanola" brigade existed since 2022, although its founder Stanislav Orlov (call sign "Spaniard" - ed.) fought against Ukraine since 2014. The brigade's fighters took part in the battles for Mariupol, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, and Chasiv Yar.

The occupiers filmed this video in Chasiv Yar in the summer of 2025 - it was published on the brigade's social networks.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, tank units began to be created in the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation. Putin made the corresponding decision in the summer of 2023, two months after the unsuccessful rebellion of Wagner PMC mercenaries.