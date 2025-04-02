Chasiv Yar

$41.340.03
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14940 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27017 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63961 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212526 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121932 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390939 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310006 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213608 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244150 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

General Staff on the situation at the front: the occupiers carried out 69 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction

During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.

War • April 2, 07:58 PM • 8892 views

138 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 76 airstrikes and used 794 drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.

War • March 24, 08:36 PM • 11222 views

Russian troops tried to break through the defense in the area of Kostyantynopil and Privilne - OSУV "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.

War • March 18, 09:24 AM • 54250 views

259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map

259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.

War • March 12, 06:59 AM • 25786 views

Spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia" on Toretsk and Chasiv Yar: a difficult hell, but the cities are holding on

Viktor Trehubov reported on prolonged urban battles in Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, where the situation remains complicated. The occupiers are trying to bypass Chasiv Yar from the north, but the Ukrainian forces continue to hold the defense.

War • March 3, 06:40 PM • 21341 views

“Fighting is happening on almost every square meter": Interior Ministry shows video from Chasiv Yar

The Donbas battalion filmed a video from the streets of Chasovyi Yar, where intense fighting continues. Russian troops continue to storm Ukrainian positions in the urban area with the support of artillery and UAVs.

War • February 10, 02:05 PM • 31166 views

Military on the situation in Chasovyi Yar: the enemy is attacking en masse

A representative of the 24th Brigade reported a change in enemy tactics in Chasovyi Yar. The occupiers are massively using armored personnel carriers for assaults, as well as artillery and aviation.

War • February 5, 09:02 AM • 26908 views

Heavy fighting in the Pokrovske sector and over 200 attacks on Chasovyi Yar - “Khortytsia” Joint Task Force

Heavy fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, with Russians concentrating their main attack efforts. The enemy fired 215 artillery rounds at Chasovyi Yar, losing a significant amount of equipment.

War • January 29, 08:43 AM • 27748 views

Heavy fighting in urban development of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk - JFO “Khortytsia”

Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. The enemy fired 140 artillery shells at Chasovyi Yar and over 80 at Toretsk, and lost equipment near Bila Hora.

War • January 28, 08:57 AM • 104137 views

Russians blew up the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets Canal in some places: why

The enemy blew up the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets canal to create passages for vehicles and assault operations. Special forces “Akhmat” and “Rusych” were spotted in the direction of Chasovyi Yar.

War • January 27, 01:26 PM • 42719 views

Fighting in Chasovyi Yar continues, but Russians fail to capture it - Tregubov

Fighting continues in Chasovyi Yar, with Russians using the canal pipes to attack, but failing to capture the city.

War • January 23, 12:28 PM • 33086 views

Fighting in Chasovyi Yar in urban area - spokesman for Khortytsia unit

Fighting continues in Chasovyi Yar in the city's urban area, although no clashes were recorded over the past day. Russian troops are amassing reserves near the city for further assault operations, in particular, targeting the refractory materials plant.

War • December 26, 12:49 PM • 21871 views

Occupants are still accumulating reserves near Chasovyi Yar to resume active operations

Russian troops are amassing reserves and preparing to resume active hostilities near Chasovyi Yar. Fighting is currently taking place there, but at a lower intensity than in other areas.

War • December 16, 08:10 PM • 23913 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a successful operation to clear the quarter in Chasov Yar from the invaders

The Defense Forces liberated the Chas Yar quarter from enemy infantry that had previously crossed the canal. The enemy continues to storm the city, using marching groups and aircraft.

War • December 8, 01:48 PM • 26805 views

Military about the Storming of the Russian Federation Chasov Yar: the situation is quite tense

Russian troops have concentrated significant reserves for the assault on Chasovyi Yar, which lasts more than six months. The situation remains tense, but the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in all sectors of the front.

War • December 3, 09:30 AM • 24820 views

Russians are amassing manpower and equipment in the Siversky sector - Luhansk OTU spokesperson

The occupants are amassing equipment and personnel in the Chasovyi Yar area and in the Siverskyi sector. The enemy is conducting assaults in small groups and preparing for urban battles.

War • November 15, 12:46 PM • 21975 views

The situation in Chasovyi Yar and Siversk remains very tense

The situation is tense in the Chasovyi Yar, Siversk and Lymanske areas due to the enemy's active use of armored vehicles. The enemy is looking for weaknesses and is constantly replenishing losses in equipment and personnel.

War • November 7, 08:18 AM • 26309 views

Occupants reduce the number of attacks on Chasiv Yar. The Armed Forces of Ukraine gave the reason

The military has recorded a decrease in the number of attacks on Chasiv Yar, but the enemy is accumulating resources. The Russians are pulling up undercover personnel every night and preparing equipment for active combat.

War • November 5, 05:10 PM • 15674 views

Occupants try to cross the canal in Chasovyi Yar: what's happening at the front

The Russian military is trying to cross the canal in Chasovyi Yar in groups of 2-3 people and gain a foothold in the houses. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully cut off their logistical routes and knock them out of their positions.

War • October 31, 11:44 AM • 21695 views

The enemy is trying to advance: fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar

Russian troops are trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector. Over the last day, 125 combat engagements were registered, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.

War • October 25, 02:21 PM • 23781 views

Defense forces hold Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region

Ukrainian troops continue to hold Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, despite the enemy's attempts to break through. The occupiers operate in small groups of 200-300 meters apart, mostly at night.

War • October 24, 05:51 PM • 32592 views

Situation in Chasoviy Yar is complicated, but Russians could not cross the channel - Luhansk OTU spokesperson

A spokesperson for the Luhansk military operation denied information about the breakthrough of the Siversky Donets canal by Russian troops in Chasovyi Yar. Assault groups crossing the canal are being blocked and destroyed.

War • October 23, 01:06 PM • 19616 views

General Staff: more than half of the fighting is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the enemy is firing at Chasove Yar with air strikes

There were 73 combat engagements in the early hours of the day, the most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, launched air strikes, and shelled the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

War • October 22, 01:28 PM • 25051 views

Invaders advance on several fronts - DeepState

Enemy troops advanced on the front line, in particular in Kruhlyakivka, Maksymilianivka and other localities.

War • October 20, 12:08 AM • 54358 views

Enemy attacked 7 settlements in Donetsk region over the last day: one killed and two wounded

Over the past day, the occupants struck over 2600 times in Donetsk region, damaging 10 civilian objects. Kurakhove, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhivka and Zvirove were attacked.

War • October 18, 07:59 AM • 21881 views

Occupants attacked 6 settlements in Donetsk region with drones, artillery and bombs overnight: three wounded

Russians shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. 29 civilian objects, including 25 residential buildings, were damaged.

War • October 17, 07:35 AM • 16938 views

SBU detains UAV operator who directed enemy artillery at his brigade during the battle for Chasiv Yar

A 22-year-old UAV operator of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recruited by the FSB and passed the location of his unit to the enemy during the fighting for Chasiv Yar. The SBU exposed the traitor, preventing attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

War • October 15, 07:07 AM • 16756 views

Situation in Chasovyi Yar area is critically difficult - 24th Brigade press service representative

A representative of the 24th Brigade reported on the critical situation in the Chasovyi Yar area. The enemy conducts 3-4 assaults daily, using artillery, drones and aircraft, destroying the city with CABs and unguided missiles.

War • October 14, 06:48 AM • 17015 views

Russian attacks claim four more lives in Donetsk region

Russian troops killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region over the last day: two in Chasovyi Yar, one in Zvanivka and one in Vyshneve. Three more civilians were wounded.

War • October 14, 06:15 AM • 16527 views

The enemy has advanced on several fronts - DeepState

DeepState reports on the enemy's advance near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and other localities.

War • October 14, 12:13 AM • 60182 views