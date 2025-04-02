During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.
Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.
259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.
Viktor Trehubov reported on prolonged urban battles in Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, where the situation remains complicated. The occupiers are trying to bypass Chasiv Yar from the north, but the Ukrainian forces continue to hold the defense.
The Donbas battalion filmed a video from the streets of Chasovyi Yar, where intense fighting continues. Russian troops continue to storm Ukrainian positions in the urban area with the support of artillery and UAVs.
A representative of the 24th Brigade reported a change in enemy tactics in Chasovyi Yar. The occupiers are massively using armored personnel carriers for assaults, as well as artillery and aviation.
Heavy fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, with Russians concentrating their main attack efforts. The enemy fired 215 artillery rounds at Chasovyi Yar, losing a significant amount of equipment.
Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. The enemy fired 140 artillery shells at Chasovyi Yar and over 80 at Toretsk, and lost equipment near Bila Hora.
The enemy blew up the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets canal to create passages for vehicles and assault operations. Special forces “Akhmat” and “Rusych” were spotted in the direction of Chasovyi Yar.
Fighting continues in Chasovyi Yar, with Russians using the canal pipes to attack, but failing to capture the city.
Fighting continues in Chasovyi Yar in the city's urban area, although no clashes were recorded over the past day. Russian troops are amassing reserves near the city for further assault operations, in particular, targeting the refractory materials plant.
Russian troops are amassing reserves and preparing to resume active hostilities near Chasovyi Yar. Fighting is currently taking place there, but at a lower intensity than in other areas.
The Defense Forces liberated the Chas Yar quarter from enemy infantry that had previously crossed the canal. The enemy continues to storm the city, using marching groups and aircraft.
Russian troops have concentrated significant reserves for the assault on Chasovyi Yar, which lasts more than six months. The situation remains tense, but the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in all sectors of the front.
The occupants are amassing equipment and personnel in the Chasovyi Yar area and in the Siverskyi sector. The enemy is conducting assaults in small groups and preparing for urban battles.
The situation is tense in the Chasovyi Yar, Siversk and Lymanske areas due to the enemy's active use of armored vehicles. The enemy is looking for weaknesses and is constantly replenishing losses in equipment and personnel.
The military has recorded a decrease in the number of attacks on Chasiv Yar, but the enemy is accumulating resources. The Russians are pulling up undercover personnel every night and preparing equipment for active combat.
The Russian military is trying to cross the canal in Chasovyi Yar in groups of 2-3 people and gain a foothold in the houses. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully cut off their logistical routes and knock them out of their positions.
Russian troops are trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector. Over the last day, 125 combat engagements were registered, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.
Ukrainian troops continue to hold Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, despite the enemy's attempts to break through. The occupiers operate in small groups of 200-300 meters apart, mostly at night.
A spokesperson for the Luhansk military operation denied information about the breakthrough of the Siversky Donets canal by Russian troops in Chasovyi Yar. Assault groups crossing the canal are being blocked and destroyed.
There were 73 combat engagements in the early hours of the day, the most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, launched air strikes, and shelled the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
Enemy troops advanced on the front line, in particular in Kruhlyakivka, Maksymilianivka and other localities.
Over the past day, the occupants struck over 2600 times in Donetsk region, damaging 10 civilian objects. Kurakhove, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhivka and Zvirove were attacked.
Russians shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. 29 civilian objects, including 25 residential buildings, were damaged.
A 22-year-old UAV operator of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recruited by the FSB and passed the location of his unit to the enemy during the fighting for Chasiv Yar. The SBU exposed the traitor, preventing attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.
A representative of the 24th Brigade reported on the critical situation in the Chasovyi Yar area. The enemy conducts 3-4 assaults daily, using artillery, drones and aircraft, destroying the city with CABs and unguided missiles.
Russian troops killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region over the last day: two in Chasovyi Yar, one in Zvanivka and one in Vyshneve. Three more civilians were wounded.
DeepState reports on the enemy's advance near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and other localities.