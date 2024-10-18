Enemy attacked 7 settlements in Donetsk region over the last day: one killed and two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the occupants struck over 2600 times in Donetsk region, damaging 10 civilian objects. Kurakhove, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhivka and Zvirove were attacked.
One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of localities in Donetsk region over the past day, October 17. During the day, Russia struck 2,638 times at the front line and residential areas. UNN reports this from the regional police.
According to law enforcement officials, the enemy attacked the towns of Kurakhove, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhivka, and Zvirove in Donetsk region. The enemy attacks damaged 10 civilian objects, including 8 residential buildings.
Kurakhivka Russians shelled Kurakhivka with artillery, killing a civilian.
The enemy attacked Kurakhove with a FAB guided aerial bomb and artillery - there is a wounded man, at least one private house was damaged.
In Chasovyi Yar , an enemy drone injured a civilian.
On Liman , the occupiers dropped two FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module, destroying an apartment building, a private house, and a garage.
Russian troops hit Siversk with a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module and artillery, damaging two private houses and an educational institution.
In Zvirove three private houses were damaged as a result of two FAB-250s.
Russian troops strike 234 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia18.10.24, 07:24 • 102146 views