04:50 AM • 1690 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation on August 14. The vessel "Port Olya 4", which was transporting components for "Shahed" drones and ammunition, was destroyed in the port.

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, launched a fire strike on the "Olya" seaport in the Astrakhan region of Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As part of reducing the enemy's ability to launch air strikes, on August 14, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire strike on the "Olya" seaport (Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation).

- noted the General Staff.

The object is an important logistics hub for the supply of military goods from Iran. The vessel "Port Olya 4", loaded with components for "Shahed"-type drones and ammunition, was hit in the port. The results of the strike are being clarified.

Addition

The "Olya" seaport is located on the coast of the Caspian Sea in the village of Olya, Astrakhan region, Russia. It has direct communication with Iranian ports via the Caspian Sea, and for Russia, this port has become an important channel for supplying Iranian "Shahed"-type kamikaze drones, ammunition, and other military products, especially after the introduction of international sanctions and the blocking of traditional logistics routes.

Russia likely lost a Su-30SM aircraft near Snake Island - Ukrainian Navy14.08.25, 18:53 • 5752 views

Veronika Marchenko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Iran