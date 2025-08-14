$41.510.09
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 11093 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 15303 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 17723 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 16177 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 21210 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
August 14, 09:32 AM • 35852 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 112095 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 62483 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 59157 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 53172 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Publications
Exclusives
Russia likely lost a Su-30SM aircraft near Snake Island - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

The intelligence of the Ukrainian Navy intercepted the loss of communication with a Russian Su-30SM near Snake Island. The aircraft likely crashed, and the occupiers are conducting a search operation; wreckage has been found.

Russia likely lost a Su-30SM aircraft near Snake Island - Ukrainian Navy

The intelligence of the Ukrainian Navy received a radio interception about the loss of communication with a Russian Su-30SM aircraft, which was performing a mission near Snake Island. The aircraft likely crashed for unknown reasons. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to UNN.

Means of intelligence of the Ukrainian Navy received a radio interception about the loss of communication with a Russian Su-30SM aircraft, which was performing a mission southeast of Snake Island. The aircraft likely crashed for unknown reasons 

- the report says.

It is noted that the occupiers are currently conducting a search and rescue operation. According to available information, fragments of the aircraft have been found on the surface of the sea, but the pilots have not yet been found.

Addition

As of August 13, Russia has lost 421 aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to OSINT analysts, Russia has lost 12 Su-30SM aircraft since 2022, and one more was damaged as a result of a strike on the Saki airport in 2022, but, according to analysts, it is beyond repair.

The Su-30SM is a Russian multi-role 4++ generation fighter with high maneuverability and the ability to perform a wide range of tasks.

The aircraft is equipped with a built-in 30-millimeter GSh-30-1 cannon, has 12 hardpoints for missiles and bombs with a combat load of up to 8,000 kilograms; 6 of the 12 hardpoints, which are standard for medium-range missiles, the other 6 for short-range missiles. The hardpoints can also carry free-fall bombs, as well as anti-radar missiles such as the Kh-31.

The aircraft's first flight took place in 2012.

Enemy losses: over 900 occupiers eliminated in a day14.08.25, 07:52 • 2498 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War