Russia likely lost a Su-30SM aircraft near Snake Island - Ukrainian Navy

Means of intelligence of the Ukrainian Navy received a radio interception about the loss of communication with a Russian Su-30SM aircraft, which was performing a mission southeast of Snake Island. The aircraft likely crashed for unknown reasons - the report says.

It is noted that the occupiers are currently conducting a search and rescue operation. According to available information, fragments of the aircraft have been found on the surface of the sea, but the pilots have not yet been found.

As of August 13, Russia has lost 421 aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to OSINT analysts, Russia has lost 12 Su-30SM aircraft since 2022, and one more was damaged as a result of a strike on the Saki airport in 2022, but, according to analysts, it is beyond repair.

The Su-30SM is a Russian multi-role 4++ generation fighter with high maneuverability and the ability to perform a wide range of tasks.

The aircraft is equipped with a built-in 30-millimeter GSh-30-1 cannon, has 12 hardpoints for missiles and bombs with a combat load of up to 8,000 kilograms; 6 of the 12 hardpoints, which are standard for medium-range missiles, the other 6 for short-range missiles. The hardpoints can also carry free-fall bombs, as well as anti-radar missiles such as the Kh-31.

The aircraft's first flight took place in 2012.

