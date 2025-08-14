$41.430.02
August 13, 07:25 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Enemy losses: over 900 occupiers eliminated in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Over the past day, Russians lost 990 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 29 artillery systems. Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.2022 to 14.08.2025 amount to 1,067,100 personnel.

Enemy losses: over 900 occupiers eliminated in a day

On August 13, Russian troops lost 990 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 29 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - 1,067,100 (+990) persons eliminated
    • tanks - 11,104 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles - 23,130 (+3)
        • artillery systems - 31,458 (+29)
          • MLRS - 1,466 (+1)
            • air defense systems - 1,207 (0)
              • aircraft - 421 (0)
                • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 51,043 (+191)
                  • cruise missiles - 3,558 (0)
                    • helicopters - 340 (0)
                      • ships/boats - 28 (0)
                        • automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 58,456 (+191)
                          • submarines - 1 (0)
                            • special equipment - 3,937 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              "Azov" destroyed 151 occupiers and captured 8 Russians in two days14.08.25, 01:23 • 1592 views

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine