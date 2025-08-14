Enemy losses: over 900 occupiers eliminated in a day
On August 13, Russian troops lost 990 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 29 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.08.25 are approximately:
- personnel - 1,067,100 (+990) persons eliminated
- tanks - 11,104 (+5)
- armored combat vehicles - 23,130 (+3)
- artillery systems - 31,458 (+29)
- MLRS - 1,466 (+1)
- air defense systems - 1,207 (0)
- aircraft - 421 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 51,043 (+191)
- cruise missiles - 3,558 (0)
- helicopters - 340 (0)
- ships/boats - 28 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 58,456 (+191)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- special equipment - 3,937 (0)
Data is being updated.
