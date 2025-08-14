Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit

$41.510.09
09:32 AM • 1820 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 17864 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 15468 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 15060 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 16479 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 25175 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 37275 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 40922 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 40093 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 42412 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 17301 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 19413 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 19006 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 17056 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 19283 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 17910 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 158941 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 133964 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 124205 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 134800 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vadym Filashkin
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
United Kingdom
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 28206 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 50519 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 103677 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 120018 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 52341 views
WhatsApp
Signal
The Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Elvis Presley's widow, Priscilla, rejects a $50 million lawsuit from former partners who accuse her of unplugging her daughter Lisa Marie from life support. She calls these claims baseless, stating that it is an attempt to discredit her through old disputes.

Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit

Elvis Presley's widow, Priscilla, has responded to a high-profile lawsuit filed by former business partners who accuse her of allegedly "pulling the plug" on her daughter Lisa Marie's life support to regain control of her late husband's estate. Priscilla calls the claims "baseless," emphasizing that it is an attempt to discredit her due to old disputes.

This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

The 80-year-old widow of Elvis is in court against former business partners Bridgette Kruse and Kevin Fialko. According to them, Priscilla "conceived" a fraudulent scheme and used Lisa Marie's death in 2023.

A scandalous lawsuit was filed on Monday, alleging that Priscilla Presley allegedly "pulled the plug" on her daughter Lisa Marie's life support after a cardiac arrest in January 2023.

The plaintiffs called Presley an "opportunist" who "clung" to Lisa Marie as the sole heir to Elvis's estate and ignored her daughter's healthcare directive.

According to the plaintiffs, Priscilla "ultimately wanted to control" Lisa's trust and Graceland. At the same time, Lisa Marie "had no desire to see or be near" her mother in any way before the 2023 Golden Globe ceremony, which took place two days before her death.

Most importantly, Priscilla knew that Lisa was preparing to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa's irrevocable life insurance trust, and otherwise threatened to sue her

– the complaint states.

Kruse and Fialko, executives of Priscilla Presley Partners, allegedly "worked to keep the family together," and Presley and Lisa Marie later walked the red carpet together.

The lawsuit also alleges that a "visibly ill" Lisa Marie complained to Presley about her health, but the latter allegedly "ignored warning signs" and went with her to the "Chateau Marmont" for a drink.

It is noted that Lisa's "extended medical care directive" from 2010, where she asked to prolong life as long as possible, was allegedly ignored.

The lawsuit also states that Presley "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa's hospitalization and before her granddaughter Riley Keough could get to the hospital."

Lisa Marie died of a small bowel obstruction caused by a previous weight-loss surgery.

Priscilla knew that Lisa's death neutralized the threat of Lisa's attempts to remove Priscilla as the sole trustee of Lisa's irrevocable life insurance trust, and Priscilla ultimately wanted to control the Promenade Trust and Graceland

 – the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs add that "the following week at her home (before Lisa's funeral) Priscilla exclaimed: 'I am the queen. I rule Graceland.'"

Two weeks after Lisa's death, Priscilla challenged her daughter's will, which transferred control of the Promenade Trust to her granddaughter Keough. She challenged a 2016 amendment that removed her and former business manager Barry Siegel and appointed Keough and the late Benjamin as co-trustees. The issue was resolved five months later.

Presley's counter-accusations against former business partnersPresley claims she was forced to sign over 20 different agreements during a 27-minute meeting at Kruse's house, whom she had never seen before. Among other accusations:

  • Kruse demanded that Presley give up her mobile phone and conduct all communication through her;
    • All of Presley's bank accounts were closed, and new ones were opened with joint signatories;
      • Kruse and associates received over two-thirds of the revenue from the deal (almost $300,000) and over $120,000 in "commissions" for the film "Priscilla";
        • Presley was forced to deliver valuable property and financial documents to Florida, and then was charged over $30,000 for their storage;
          • Kruse and associates planned to raise their public profile by gaining the right to attend the memorial service;
            • when Priscilla learned about the fraud, she closed Kruse and associates' bank accounts, which had less than three thousand dollars remaining.

              Kruse and Fialko claim they "worked tirelessly" to secure $2.4 million for Presley and a seven-figure sum for her son Navarone, but were fired before the final agreement was reached and were not compensated.

              Priscilla's lawyer Marty Singer commented to Daily Mail:

              This is undoubtedly one of the most disgraceful, absurd, lavish, and baseless lawsuits I have seen in my practice. This is nothing more than a sad and insidious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman in blatant revenge for filing a lawsuit against Bridgette Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their associates

              He added that Kruse and her associates had hired different lawyers for the fourth time in this dispute, and "this is a disgusting PR stunt," as evidenced by the fact that the complaint and press release were sent to the press even before the documents were served in court.

              Elvis Presley will be brought to life using artificial intelligence08.01.24, 02:06 • 44181 view

              Alona Utkina

              News of the WorldUNN Lite