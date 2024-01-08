Elvis Presley will be brought to life using artificial intelligence

In 2024 in London and other cities around the world will be held shows Elvis Evolution. On stage, the audience will see a hologram of Elvis Presley, writes UNN according to Western media.

The King of Rock and Roll will be brought to life with the help of artificial intelligence: in November 2024 in London will premiere the show Elvis Evolution - "immersive concert experience", as the organizers call it.

The audience will see on stage a full-size hologram of the musician, created on the basis of thousands of home photos and videos.

The concert will be followed by an after-party in London with a themed bar and restaurant, live music and DJs.

Shows are also scheduled in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

The idea to "revive" Elvis came to the organizers after the success of a similar show by ABBA, where holograms of the band members in their youth were projected on the stage - ABBAtars.