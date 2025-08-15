In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General Staff

More than a third of the 149 battles last day were concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 8 am on August 15, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 149 combat engagements were recorded yesterday - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 81 air strikes, dropping 162 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 5839 shellings, 88 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5593 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of personnel concentration, seven artillery pieces, a command post, two ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, and an air defense system of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and carried out 288 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out one offensive action near Hlyboke.

In the Kupiansk direction, five enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Holubivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Myrny, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Karpivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks last day. Occupying units tried to advance in the area of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Vyimka, and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Rusyniv Yar, Oleksandr-Kalynove, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Rubizhne, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Kotlyne, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Balagan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Tolstoy, Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, Zelene Pole, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Novodarivka, Zeleny Hai, Myrny, and in the direction of Filiia, Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha.

Last day, in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected.

Russians lost over 900 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine