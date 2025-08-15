Russians lost over 900 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 58050 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 97289 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 74916 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 49245 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 50161 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 56825 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 169714 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 89829 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 88250 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 76025 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
71%
756mm
Popular news
Shot, cut off genitals and stabbed a knife in the eye: in Russia, a soldier brutally killed a judge out of jealousyVideoAugust 14, 07:08 PM • 6264 views
Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrowPhotoAugust 14, 07:55 PM • 23978 views
Kursk under attack by unknown drones: there are casualties and destructionVideo11:18 PM • 5888 views
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideo02:24 AM • 16429 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing02:40 AM • 5396 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule03:55 AM • 8366 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 58050 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 97289 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 74916 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 51782 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 58027 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 30967 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 119392 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 71740 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 91032 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 141966 views
Actual
Facebook
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136
Pistol

Russians lost over 900 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Russian troops lost 940 soldiers and 40 artillery systems on August 14. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.08.25 amount to over a million personnel and thousands of units of equipment.

Russians lost over 900 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On August 14, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers, 2 tanks, and 40 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.08.25 are approximately:                                                    

  • personnel - 1068040 (+940) liquidated
    • tanks - 11106 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles - 23133 (+3) 
        • artillery systems - 31498 (+40) 
          • MLRS - 1467 (+1) 
            • air defense systems - 1207 (0) 
              • aircraft - 422 (1) 
                • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 51190 (+147) 
                  • cruise missiles - 3558 (0) 
                    • helicopters - 340 (0) 
                      • ships/boats - 28 (0) 
                        • automotive equipment and tankers - 58596 (+140) 
                          • submarines - 1 (0) 
                            • special equipment - 3940 (3) 

                              Data is being updated.

                              105 clashes occurred at the front, the enemy used 1673 kamikaze drones - General Staff14.08.25, 22:48 • 3264 views

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine