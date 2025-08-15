Russians lost over 900 soldiers and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On August 14, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers, 2 tanks, and 40 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.08.25 are approximately:

personnel - 1068040 (+940) liquidated

tanks - 11106 (+2)

armored combat vehicles - 23133 (+3)

artillery systems - 31498 (+40)

MLRS - 1467 (+1)

air defense systems - 1207 (0)

aircraft - 422 (1)

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 51190 (+147)

cruise missiles - 3558 (0)

helicopters - 340 (0)

ships/boats - 28 (0)

automotive equipment and tankers - 58596 (+140)

submarines - 1 (0)

special equipment - 3940 (3)

Data is being updated.

