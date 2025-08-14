105 clashes occurred at the front, the enemy used 1673 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Currently, a total of 105 combat engagements have occurred at the front. The invaders used 1673 kamikaze drones for attacks, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, the terrorist state launched 60 air strikes, dropping 110 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 1673 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3692 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements with Russian invaders took place. The enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and carried out 233 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked once in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, near Hlyboke.

The aggressor tried to advance five times on our positions in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Kupyansk, Holubivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks today in the areas of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Myrny, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Karpivka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the area of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Vyimka, and in the direction of Serebryanka.

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders are stopping an enemy assault in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops today repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandra-Kalynove, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 43 times in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Rubizhne, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, and Novoukrainka. While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 attacks, one battle is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction lost 96 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed six units of automotive equipment, five motor vehicles, one cannon, seven UAVs, and two shelters. Ukrainian defenders also hit one self-propelled artillery unit, one cannon, three units of automotive equipment, and 12 shelters for personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders have already repelled 14 enemy attacks near the settlements of Tolstoy, Oleksandrogard, Maliivka, Zelene Pole, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Novodarivka, and in the direction of Filiia, Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha. Five more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles on Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor made six unsuccessful attempts to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units. Lvove was subjected to an air strike.

Enemy losses: over 900 occupiers eliminated in a day