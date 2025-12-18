Russians massively attacked Cherkasy: critical infrastructure targeted, there are casualties

On the night of December 18, Russia massively attacked Cherkasy with drones. At least six people were injured as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ihor Taburets, UNN reports.

A difficult night for our Cherkasy region. The enemy massively attacked the regional center with attack drones. Currently, six people have sought medical help. Fortunately, there are no serious injuries. - Ihor Taburets wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, the Russians targeted critical infrastructure – part of the city was de-energized. Energy workers continue to work.

As a result of the UAV fall, residential infrastructure was damaged in several locations: at least a dozen and a half private houses – the data is preliminary, the inspection is ongoing. Windows and roofs were broken there, there were fires. Windows were also blown out in the sports complex. There are damaged cars.

"All necessary services are working. Thank you to all involved teams!" - added the head of the RMA.

Recall

On the evening of December 17, Russian drones attacked Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kryvyi Rih, causing infrastructure damage and destruction. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, including two in Kryvyi Rih and one person in Sumy region.

Also, on the evening of December 17, Russian drones shelled Odesa region, as a result of which at least seven people were injured. A nine-story residential building and an educational institution in Odesa district were damaged.

On the night of December 18, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Voznesensk. Due to the damage, water supply was temporarily stopped in one of the city's microdistricts.

