03:34 PM • 342 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 2322 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10660 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 11262 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12353 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14630 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12161 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18228 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10756 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8342 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
The Diplomat

Russians massively attacked Cherkasy: critical infrastructure targeted, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43754 views

Six people were injured as a result of a drone attack on Cherkasy on the night of December 18. The enemy targeted critical infrastructure, damaging residential buildings and a sports complex.

Russians massively attacked Cherkasy: critical infrastructure targeted, there are casualties

On the night of December 18, Russia massively attacked Cherkasy with drones. At least six people were injured as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ihor Taburets, UNN reports.

A difficult night for our Cherkasy region. The enemy massively attacked the regional center with attack drones. Currently, six people have sought medical help. Fortunately, there are no serious injuries.

- Ihor Taburets wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, the Russians targeted critical infrastructure – part of the city was de-energized. Energy workers continue to work.

As a result of the UAV fall, residential infrastructure was damaged in several locations: at least a dozen and a half private houses – the data is preliminary, the inspection is ongoing. Windows and roofs were broken there, there were fires. Windows were also blown out in the sports complex. There are damaged cars.

"All necessary services are working. Thank you to all involved teams!" - added the head of the RMA.

Recall

On the evening of December 17, Russian drones attacked Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kryvyi Rih, causing infrastructure damage and destruction. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, including two in Kryvyi Rih and one person in Sumy region.

Also, on the evening of December 17, Russian drones shelled Odesa region, as a result of which at least seven people were injured. A nine-story residential building and an educational institution in Odesa district were damaged.

On the night of December 18, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Voznesensk. Due to the damage, water supply was temporarily stopped in one of the city's microdistricts.

Vita Zelenetska

