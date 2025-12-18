"Pantsir-S2", MiG-31 and more: SBU hit Russian equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars at Belbek airfield

$42.340.00
02:21 PM • 1844 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 3056 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8730 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12009 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10227 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
11:39 AM • 15369 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10141 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7840 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
09:00 AM • 23147 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20192 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12649 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6636 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16620 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13710 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15865 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:21 PM • 1846 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:39 AM • 15370 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15928 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
09:00 AM • 23147 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49681 views
"Pantsir-S2", MiG-31 and more: SBU hit Russian equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars at Belbek airfield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19916 views

On the night of December 18, SBU drones attacked the Belbek military airfield in Crimea. Two "Nebo-SVU" complexes, a 92N6 radar, a "Pantsir-S2" air defense system, and a MiG-31 aircraft were hit.

On the night of December 18, long-range drones of the Special Operations Center "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked Russian air defense facilities at the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As a result of targeted strikes by Ukrainian drones, the following were hit:

  • two long-range radar detection complexes "Nebo-SVU" (the price of one is about $60-100 million);
    • 92N6 radar, which is part of the S-400 "Triumf" anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $30 million, export is $60 million);
      • Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $12 million, export is $19 million);
        • MiG-31 aircraft with full ammunition (estimated price - $30-50 million depending on configuration and armament).

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN reported that as a result of damage by Ukrainian drones, the Russian submarine "Varshavyanka" received significant damage. According to OSINT intelligence, the submarine's propeller and rudder were probably destroyed, the propeller shaft was damaged, and the stern compartment was flooded and damaged.

          To replace the propeller shaft, the submarine needs a major overhaul at a shipyard. This means dismantling part of the equipment and stern ends, which also requires high precision and a long time.

          UNN also reported that on the night of December 18, the tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov", which is involved in the Russian "shadow fleet", was hit in the port of Rostov-on-Don. This tanker was recorded in the waters of the occupied ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk, there are dead and wounded.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

