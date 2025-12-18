"Pantsir-S2", MiG-31 and more: SBU hit Russian equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars at Belbek airfield

On the night of December 18, long-range drones of the Special Operations Center "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked Russian air defense facilities at the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As a result of targeted strikes by Ukrainian drones, the following were hit:

two long-range radar detection complexes "Nebo-SVU" (the price of one is about $60-100 million);

92N6 radar, which is part of the S-400 "Triumf" anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $30 million, export is $60 million);

Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $12 million, export is $19 million);

MiG-31 aircraft with full ammunition (estimated price - $30-50 million depending on configuration and armament).

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that as a result of damage by Ukrainian drones, the Russian submarine "Varshavyanka" received significant damage. According to OSINT intelligence, the submarine's propeller and rudder were probably destroyed, the propeller shaft was damaged, and the stern compartment was flooded and damaged.

To replace the propeller shaft, the submarine needs a major overhaul at a shipyard. This means dismantling part of the equipment and stern ends, which also requires high precision and a long time.

UNN also reported that on the night of December 18, the tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov", which is involved in the Russian "shadow fleet", was hit in the port of Rostov-on-Don. This tanker was recorded in the waters of the occupied ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk, there are dead and wounded.