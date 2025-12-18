GUR: Russia has about 50 9M729 cruise missiles, and the military-industrial complex's capacity to produce them is up to 250 units per year.

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 6056 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 12319 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 12635 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 22390 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 19331 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14752 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16347 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12998 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22591 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11185 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
91%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 14809 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 23267 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 3660 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 25790 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 27184 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 22439 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22607 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 27526 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 28734 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 54878 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 1454 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59094 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41041 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39283 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 45511 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

GUR: Russia has about 50 9M729 cruise missiles, and the military-industrial complex's capacity to produce them is up to 250 units per year.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32918 views

As of the end of November 2025, the Russian armed forces had about 50 9M729 cruise missiles, which are produced at a rate of up to 250 units per year. These missiles, due to which the US withdrew from the INF Treaty, are launched from Iskander-M1 OTRK launchers.

GUR: Russia has about 50 9M729 cruise missiles, and the military-industrial complex's capacity to produce them is up to 250 units per year.

As of the end of November 2025, the Russian armed forces had about 50 units of 9M729 cruise missiles, due to which the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex allow the production of up to 250 such missiles per year. This was stated in the response of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense to the request of UNN.

Details

As of the end of November this year, the Russian armed forces had about 50 units of 9M729 cruise missiles from the Iskander-M1 operational-tactical missile system.

- reported the GUR.

The intelligence agency added that these missiles are launched from Iskander-M1 OTRK launchers, which are in service with district-level missile brigades.

In total, the Russian Armed Forces plan to have at least five such brigades with a total of 60 launchers. Directly as part of the Joint Group of Forces (Troops) of the Russian Armed Forces, the enemy continues to maintain a tactical missile group of the Iskander-M1 OTRK, which is deployed in the Kursk region.

- added the GUR.

In addition, the intelligence agency noted that the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex allow the production of up to about 20 9M729 cruise missiles per month, and up to 250 units per year.

Addition

In late October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that Russia had used the 9M729 ground-launched missile in combat operations against Ukraine.

Russia has used the said missile at least 23 times, with the first two launches recorded in 2022.

According to Western analysts, the use of the 9M729 missile expands Russia's arsenal of long-range weapons for striking Ukraine and fits a pattern in which Moscow sends threatening signals to Europe while Trump seeks a peaceful settlement.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters10/31/25, 9:53 AM • 26216 views

As aviation expert Kostiantyn Kryvolap noted in a comment to UNN, it was precisely because of this missile that the United States withdrew from the Treaty between the USSR and the United States on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, which was signed by CPSU Central Committee General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan in December 1987.

Under the treaty, its participants undertook not to produce, test, or deploy ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles of intermediate (1000-5500 km) and shorter (500-1000 km) ranges. The parties were to destroy all ground-launched launchers and missiles with a range of 500-5500 km within 3 years, including missiles in both the European and Asian parts of the USSR. This was the first agreement in history on a real reduction of existing armaments.

The 9M729 missile is also a development of the same enterprise, it has the same elements, but the only exception is that Kalibr missiles are surface-launched, and there are also submarine-launched ones.

- Kryvolap said in a comment to UNN.

Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features11/4/25, 3:39 PM • 56813 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
"Kalibr" (missile family)
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Donald Trump
9K720 Iskander
Europe
United States
Ukraine