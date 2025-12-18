GUR: Russia has about 50 9M729 cruise missiles, and the military-industrial complex's capacity to produce them is up to 250 units per year.

As of the end of November 2025, the Russian armed forces had about 50 units of 9M729 cruise missiles, due to which the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex allow the production of up to 250 such missiles per year. This was stated in the response of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense to the request of UNN.

Details

As of the end of November this year, the Russian armed forces had about 50 units of 9M729 cruise missiles from the Iskander-M1 operational-tactical missile system. - reported the GUR.

The intelligence agency added that these missiles are launched from Iskander-M1 OTRK launchers, which are in service with district-level missile brigades.

In total, the Russian Armed Forces plan to have at least five such brigades with a total of 60 launchers. Directly as part of the Joint Group of Forces (Troops) of the Russian Armed Forces, the enemy continues to maintain a tactical missile group of the Iskander-M1 OTRK, which is deployed in the Kursk region. - added the GUR.

In addition, the intelligence agency noted that the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex allow the production of up to about 20 9M729 cruise missiles per month, and up to 250 units per year.

Addition

In late October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that Russia had used the 9M729 ground-launched missile in combat operations against Ukraine.

Russia has used the said missile at least 23 times, with the first two launches recorded in 2022.

According to Western analysts, the use of the 9M729 missile expands Russia's arsenal of long-range weapons for striking Ukraine and fits a pattern in which Moscow sends threatening signals to Europe while Trump seeks a peaceful settlement.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters

As aviation expert Kostiantyn Kryvolap noted in a comment to UNN, it was precisely because of this missile that the United States withdrew from the Treaty between the USSR and the United States on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, which was signed by CPSU Central Committee General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan in December 1987.

Under the treaty, its participants undertook not to produce, test, or deploy ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles of intermediate (1000-5500 km) and shorter (500-1000 km) ranges. The parties were to destroy all ground-launched launchers and missiles with a range of 500-5500 km within 3 years, including missiles in both the European and Asian parts of the USSR. This was the first agreement in history on a real reduction of existing armaments.

The 9M729 missile is also a development of the same enterprise, it has the same elements, but the only exception is that Kalibr missiles are surface-launched, and there are also submarine-launched ones. - Kryvolap said in a comment to UNN.

Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features