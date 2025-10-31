$42.080.01
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Russia used the 9M729 cruise missile against Ukraine, which caused the US to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. In recent months, 23 launches of this missile, which can carry a nuclear or conventional warhead, have been recorded.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters

In recent months, Russia has attacked Ukraine with a cruise missile, the secret development of which prompted US President Donald Trump to withdraw from a nuclear arms control treaty with Moscow during his first term as US President, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

"Andriy Sybiha's comments are the first confirmation that Russia has used the 9M729 ground-launched missile in combat – in Ukraine or elsewhere," the publication says.

"Russia has launched the missile at Ukraine 23 times since August," a second senior Ukrainian official told Reuters.

"Ukraine also recorded two 9M729 launches by Russia in 2022," the source said.

Because of the 9M729 missile, the US withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019. Washington stated that the missile violated the treaty and could exceed the established 500 km range, although Russia denied this.

The missile, which can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads, has a range of 2,500 km, according to the Missile Threat website, created by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

According to a military source, "the 9M729 missile launched by Russia on October 5 flew over 1,200 km to its impact site in Ukraine."

Russia's use in recent months of 9M729 missiles, prohibited by the INF Treaty, against Ukraine demonstrates Putin's disrespect for the United States and President Trump's diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

- Sybiha said in a written statement.

He told Reuters that Kyiv supports Trump's peace proposals and that Russia must face maximum pressure to push it towards peace, stating that strengthening Ukraine's long-range firepower will help convince Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has called on Washington to provide it with long-range Tomahawk missiles, which were not prohibited by the INF Treaty, being at that time only sea-based. Russia has already stated that this would allegedly be a dangerous escalation.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

