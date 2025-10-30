Vance on US nuclear tests: it is necessary to ensure serviceability
US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that nuclear arsenal tests are necessary to verify "functional serviceability." This statement came after Donald Trump announced plans to resume nuclear testing.
Testing the nuclear arsenal, according to US Vice President JD Vance, is important to "ensure its operability." The official made this statement later, after Donald Trump's announcement of plans to resume US nuclear weapons testing.
US Vice President JD Vance explained on Thursday why the US wants to resume nuclear testing.
Of course, we have a significant arsenal. The Russians have a significant nuclear arsenal. The Chinese have a significant nuclear arsenal. Sometimes it needs to be tested to make sure it is sound and working properly.
The White House official also added:
To be clear, we know it works properly, but we need to keep an eye on it for a long time.
Earlier, Donald Trump announced that the United States would resume nuclear tests.
In terms of nuclear weapons, Russia is in second place, and China is far behind. But within 5 years, they will be equal. .. Due to the testing programs of other countries, I have instructed the Department of War to begin testing our nuclear weapons on an equal footing. This process will begin immediately.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres criticized the US President's statement about plans to resume nuclear weapons testing.
