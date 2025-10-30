Vance on US nuclear tests: it is necessary to ensure serviceability

Testing the nuclear arsenal, according to US Vice President JD Vance, is important to "ensure its operability." The official made this statement later, after Donald Trump's announcement of plans to resume US nuclear weapons testing.

UNN reports with reference to AFP and Le Figaro.

Details

US Vice President JD Vance explained on Thursday why the US wants to resume nuclear testing.

Of course, we have a significant arsenal. The Russians have a significant nuclear arsenal. The Chinese have a significant nuclear arsenal. Sometimes it needs to be tested to make sure it is sound and working properly. JD Vance told reporters at the White House.

The White House official also added:

To be clear, we know it works properly, but we need to keep an eye on it for a long time. - Vance noted

Earlier, Donald Trump announced that the United States would resume nuclear tests.

In terms of nuclear weapons, Russia is in second place, and China is far behind. But within 5 years, they will be equal. .. Due to the testing programs of other countries, I have instructed the Department of War to begin testing our nuclear weapons on an equal footing. This process will begin immediately. - Trump said on October 29.

Recall

UN Secretary-General António Guterres criticized the US President's statement about plans to resume nuclear weapons testing.

"By no means nuclear": Peskov on Russia's testing of "Burevestnik" and "Poseidon"