"By no means nuclear": Peskov on Russia's testing of "Burevestnik" and "Poseidon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

The spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hopes that US President Donald Trump "understood everything correctly."

"By no means nuclear": Peskov on Russia's testing of "Burevestnik" and "Poseidon"

Russia's testing of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle "is in no way nuclear." This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

As Peskov noted, the Kremlin hopes that the relevant information "was correctly conveyed" to US President Donald Trump.

Until now, we were not aware that anyone was conducting tests. And if somehow the testing of "Burevestnik" is meant, then this is in no way a nuclear test. All countries are engaged in the development of their defense systems, but this is not a nuclear test.

- Peskov said.

When asked if these tests mean a new stage in the "arms race" between Russia and the United States, Peskov said "No."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Vladimir Putin announced the "successful" testing of the Poseidon underwater nuclear device. According to him, it significantly exceeds the Sarmat strategic missile system in terms of power.

Putin also stated that the nuclear power plant of the Burevestnik missile is 1000 times smaller than a submarine reactor with comparable power.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Energy
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump